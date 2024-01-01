$15,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L SE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Rearview Cam
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L SE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,392KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8J3CA4XJU783414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 140,392 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats , Heated Rear Seats , Heated Steering Wheel and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Hyundai Tucson include:
Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
USB & Aux Input
Backup Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39378
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats , Heated Rear Seats , Heated Steering Wheel and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Hyundai Tucson include:
Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
USB & Aux Input
Backup Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39378
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Seating
Leather Seats
60/40 split fold-down rear seats
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Additional Features
USB & AUX Input
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
steering wheel-mounted controls
Power Door Locks & Windows
Blind Spot Detection w/ Lane Change Assist
7” Touch-Screen Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Mazda CX-5 GS w/ Heated Front Seat, A/C, Rearview Cam 51,000 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
2022 Acura MDX A-Spec SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 63,220 KM $45,990 + tax & lic
2023 Mitsubishi Mirage SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 10,000 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Hyundai Tucson