$15,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
SE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,000KM
VIN KM8J3CA40JU771949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 103,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Panoramic Sunroof, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Hyundai Tucson include:
Panoramic Sunroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Drive Mode Select
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Bluetooth
12v Outlet
Hill Descent Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 40004
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Driver’s Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2018 Hyundai Tucson