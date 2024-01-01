Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>Panoramic Sunroof, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Hyundai Tucson include:<br> <br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Drive Mode Select<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Bluetooth<br>12v Outlet<br>Hill Descent Control<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 40004

2018 Hyundai Tucson

103,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
11939898

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,000KM
VIN KM8J3CA40JU771949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Panoramic Sunroof, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Hyundai Tucson include:

Panoramic Sunroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Drive Mode Select
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Bluetooth
12v Outlet
Hill Descent Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 40004

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Driver’s Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Honda Accord Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Honda Accord Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 113,000 KM $19,590 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 61,000 KM $16,390 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Multi Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Multi Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof 103,216 KM $27,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson