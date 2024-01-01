Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Panoramic Sunroof, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Cruise Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Hyundai Tucson include:<br> <br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Cruise Control<br>Autonomous Emergency Braking<br>SOS Call Support<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Rearview Camera<br>Drive Mode Select<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 41714

2018 Hyundai Tucson

72,168 KM

Details Description Features

$21,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Tucson

1.6T Ultimate AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
12041626

2018 Hyundai Tucson

1.6T Ultimate AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 12041626
  2. 12041626
  3. 12041626
  4. 12041626
  5. 12041626
  6. 12041626
  7. 12041626
  8. 12041626
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,168KM
VIN KM8J3CA23JU669799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,168 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Panoramic Sunroof, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Hyundai Tucson include:

Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cruise Control
Autonomous Emergency Braking
SOS Call Support
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera
Drive Mode Select

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41714

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
Park Assist
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Infinity Premium Sound System
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Drive Mode Select
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 AWD w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 AWD w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 71,200 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 65,800 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Civic Sport-B w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Honda Civic Sport-B w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 36,000 KM $29,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson