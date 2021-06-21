2018 Hyundai Tucson

$21,950 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7531162

7531162 Stock #: 11212

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11212

Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Halogen Headlamps Safety Security System Traction Control Power Brakes Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Digital/Analog Display Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Integrated roof antenna Windows Rear Defroster Convenience Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Reverse Park Assist Cloth Interior Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Steering Wheel Control Lane Departure Warning Heated Exterior Mirrors Voice Command Driver Side Airbag Remote Fuel Cover Release Passenger Airbag On/Off Eco Mode ANTI- THEFT Full Carpet floor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.