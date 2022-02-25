Menu
2018 Infiniti Q50

81,540 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Infiniti Q50

2018 Infiniti Q50

Red Sport 400 AWD, 400HP, TWIN TURBO, V6, NAV, CAM

2018 Infiniti Q50

Red Sport 400 AWD, 400HP, TWIN TURBO, V6, NAV, CAM

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,540KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8412063
  • Stock #: PC8014
  • VIN: JN1FV7AR4JM480669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hagane Blue
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8014
  • Mileage 81,540 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 AWD | 400HP | 3.0L TWIN-TURBO V6 | 19" SPORT WHEELS | DYNAMIC DIGITAL SUSPENSION | SPORT BRAKES WITH RED CALIPERS | SPECIAL DUAL EXHAUST TIPS | REMOTE ENGINE START | QUILTED BLACK LEATHER SEATS WITH RED STITCHING | HEATED FRONT SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL | PADDLE SHIFTERS | ALUMINUM SPORT PEDALS | NAVIGATION | SIRIUSXM | BLIND-SPOT WARNING | BACKUP COLLISION INTERVENTION | AROUND VIEW MONITOR | FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS | INTELLIGENT AWD | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2018 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport AWD is no regular Q50. This special version has everything that made the Q50 platform a top performer among other luxury sedans, however, it is so much more. This monster packs a monster of an engine. Its Twin-Turbo, 3.0-litre V6 produces 400 horsepower as well as 350 pound-feet of torque, and all that power is sent to the car's four wheels via Infiniti's Intelligent AWD System and a seven-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel mounted paddle shifters. The 0-to-100 km/h sprint takes just over five seconds. This car is FAST!







The 2018 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 also looks the part, with its newly added lower-body spoiler kit, dark 19-inch alloy wheels, and beautiful Iridium Blue exterior finish. This is one of the best-looking Infiniti sedans, and it's got the muscle to make it an extremely sought-after package. The interior aesthetic consists of Black Semi-Aniline Leather seats with deep-quilted surfaces, red stitching throughout and dark-finished accents. This is a design that elevates. Inspires. Emboldens.







Standard features include LED Signature Headlights, Rear View Monitor, Infiniti InTouch Dual Screen Display, Infiniti Intelligent Key with Push Button Start, Drive Mode Selector, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Heated Outside Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control System, Infiniti Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive, InTouch Navigation, and so much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Safety brake pedal system
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Power Steering Wheel
Power
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
3
2
LEATHER
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
8
digital odometer
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Run flat tires
Lumbar
one-touch open/close
PERFORMANCE
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
range
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Sports
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Subwoofer: 2
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Front brake width: 1.3
Premium brand: Bose
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front brake diameter: 14.0
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Surround sound: 7.1
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Alternator: 150 amps
Rear brake width: 0.8
4WD type: on demand
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Exhaust tip color: polished aluminum
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Cross traffic alert: rear
Front fog lights: LED
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Camera system: surround view
variable intermittent
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 3.13
Steering ratio: 16.7
Infotainment: InTouch
Navigation system: memory card
Connected in-car apps: driving performance
Upholstery: semi-aniline leather
stocks
weather
Smart device app function: lock operation
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 7 in. and 8 in. (dual)
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
visual warning
reclining
maintenance status
mast
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
speed sensitive
safety reverse
element
with read function
send destination to vehicle
rear center with cupholders
auto-locking
remotely operated
turn off headlights
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

