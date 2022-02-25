$CALL+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2018 Infiniti Q50
Red Sport 400 AWD, 400HP, TWIN TURBO, V6, NAV, CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$CALL
- Listing ID: 8412063
- Stock #: PC8014
- VIN: JN1FV7AR4JM480669
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hagane Blue
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,540 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 AWD | 400HP | 3.0L TWIN-TURBO V6 | 19" SPORT WHEELS | DYNAMIC DIGITAL SUSPENSION | SPORT BRAKES WITH RED CALIPERS | SPECIAL DUAL EXHAUST TIPS | REMOTE ENGINE START | QUILTED BLACK LEATHER SEATS WITH RED STITCHING | HEATED FRONT SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL | PADDLE SHIFTERS | ALUMINUM SPORT PEDALS | NAVIGATION | SIRIUSXM | BLIND-SPOT WARNING | BACKUP COLLISION INTERVENTION | AROUND VIEW MONITOR | FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS | INTELLIGENT AWD | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2018 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport AWD is no regular Q50. This special version has everything that made the Q50 platform a top performer among other luxury sedans, however, it is so much more. This monster packs a monster of an engine. Its Twin-Turbo, 3.0-litre V6 produces 400 horsepower as well as 350 pound-feet of torque, and all that power is sent to the car's four wheels via Infiniti's Intelligent AWD System and a seven-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel mounted paddle shifters. The 0-to-100 km/h sprint takes just over five seconds. This car is FAST!
The 2018 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 also looks the part, with its newly added lower-body spoiler kit, dark 19-inch alloy wheels, and beautiful Iridium Blue exterior finish. This is one of the best-looking Infiniti sedans, and it's got the muscle to make it an extremely sought-after package. The interior aesthetic consists of Black Semi-Aniline Leather seats with deep-quilted surfaces, red stitching throughout and dark-finished accents. This is a design that elevates. Inspires. Emboldens.
Standard features include LED Signature Headlights, Rear View Monitor, Infiniti InTouch Dual Screen Display, Infiniti Intelligent Key with Push Button Start, Drive Mode Selector, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Heated Outside Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control System, Infiniti Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive, InTouch Navigation, and so much more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
