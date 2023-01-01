Menu
2018 Infiniti QX60

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,450

+ tax & licensing
$30,450

+ taxes & licensing

BELL AUTO INC.

1-877-378-8581

2018 Infiniti QX60

2018 Infiniti QX60

AWD, 7Pass, Navi, SunRoof, 360Cam, DVDPlayer, Leather, RemoteStart

2018 Infiniti QX60

AWD, 7Pass, Navi, SunRoof, 360Cam, DVDPlayer, Leather, RemoteStart

Location

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

$30,450

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10178538
  Stock #: 12290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12290
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED, PERFECT CONDITION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, 7-PASSENGERS, DVD PLAYER, WOOD TRIM INTERIOR, REMOTE START, PARKING SENSORS, ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), COOLED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, HD RADIO, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, KEYLESS GO, MEMORY SEATS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, POWER LIFTGATES,POWER SEAT, POWER STEERING, POWER SUNROOF, PUSH START, REAR HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, WIFI HOTSPOT, 3RD-ROW SEATING, AM/FM STEREO, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, AIR BAG, AIR CONDITIONING, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, ALLOY WHEELS, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES (ABS), AUTO ON/OFF HEADLAMPS, BLUETOOTH, BUCKET SEAT, CD PLAYER, CARGO SPACE LIGHTS, CENTER ARM REST, CHILD-SAFETY LOCKS, CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DIGITAL CLOCK, DIGITAL/ANALOG DISPLAY, DRIVER FOOT REST, DRIVER SIDE AIRBAG, DUAL AIRBAG, FOG LIGHTS, FRONT MAP LIGHTS, FULL CARPET FLOOR, GLOVE BOX, INSIDE HOOD RELEASE, INTEGRATED ROOF ANTENNA, KEYLESS ENTRY, LEATHER INTERIOR, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, MP3 CAPABILITY, MP3 INPUT JACK, MAP LIGHTS, PASSENGER AIRBAG, PASSENGER AIRBAG ON/OFF, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, REAR CHILD SAFETY LOCKS, REAR CUPHOLDER, REAR DEFOGGER, REAR DEFROSTER, REAR WINDOW WIPER, ROOF RAILS, SRS AIRBAG, SENSOR, SIDE-FRONT AIR BAGS, SIDE-FRONT AIR CONDITIONING, SPOILER, SUNROOF, TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL, TILT WHEEL, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, TRACTION CONTROL, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, TURBO CHARGED, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, VOICE COMMAND, AND MUCH MORE. This 2018 INFINITI QX60 , comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. *** 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $599, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2018 #InfinitiQX #QX 60 #InfinitiQX 60 #2018Infiniti #2018QX60 #2018QX60 #2018InfinitiQX60 #2018InfinitSUV #ONTARIO #TORONTO #USEDINFINITI #2018QX60CARS #Infiniti Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
air bag
Rear child safety locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Digital/Analog Display
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
REAR HEATED SEATS
Cooled Seats
Bucket Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Rear defogger

Windows

MOONROOF

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Tilt Wheel
Entertainment Package
Keyless GO
Parking Sensors
TURBO CHARGED
Power Folding Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
MP3 Capability
PUSH START
Voice Command
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag On/Off
3RD-ROW SEATING
mp3 input jack
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
Full Carpet floor
Sensor
SRS Airbag
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
7-Passengers
Side-Front Air conditioning
Side-Front Air Bags
Power Liftgates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

