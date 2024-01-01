$20,590+ tax & licensing
2018 Infiniti QX60
AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,000KM
VIN 5N1DL0MM7JC511156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Power Moonroof , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , Push Button Start and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Infiniti QX60 include:
Power Moonroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Push Button Start
USB Ports
Cruise Control
SOS Call Assist
360 Rearview Camera
Power Liftgate
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 40931
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Aux input
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Touchscreen Display
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Tri Zone A/C
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
360 Rearview Camera
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
