2018 Infiniti QX60
AWD
Location
Royal Fine Motors
1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2
647-347-4111
- Listing ID: 8953525
- VIN: 5N1DL0MM4JC502866
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FULLY EQUIPPED TOP OF THE LINE FULL LOAD, 7 PASSENGERS V6 AWD TOP OF THE LINE QX60, New Arrival from the Infiniti Store, Free Carproof Verified included, Entertainment Package, Premium Package, Driver Assisstance Tech Package, Dual Dvd Family Entertainment, Push To Start, Leather Interior, Double Power Moonroof, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Detection Warning with Auto Braking, Lane Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Touch Screen Navigation, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Seats, Dual Memory Seats, All Around View Camera, Controlable AWD, Power Rear Liftgate, Premium Bose Surround Sound Audio System, One Owner Off Lease Local Toronto Ontario Suv Directly from Infiniti Canada, Preferred Pearl Black over Brown Leather Interior, Fully Infiniti Certified Equipped with 4 near Brand New Tires, All Service and Maintenance Records since New done Only at Infiniti Dealer, Very Low Kms, Extra Clean Condition, Very Well Maintained, Very Above Average, LikeNew, Scratchless, A Must See, Dual Climate Control, Fog Lights, Wood Trim, Tinted Windows, Keyless, Warranty & More. Call Today! _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Royal Fine Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit us and take a test drive today!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Royal Fine Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else? Price plus hst and licensing. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FINANCING: You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals._____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
Vehicle Features
