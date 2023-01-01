Menu
2018 Jaguar F-PACE

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

R-Sport, AWD, Navi, Pano, BackUpCam, Sensors, B.Spot, OnStar, NoAccidents

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

R-Sport, AWD, Navi, Pano, BackUpCam, Sensors, B.Spot, OnStar, NoAccidents

Location

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

78,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED, IN PERFECT CONDITION. NO ACCIDENT, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), ONSTAR, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT, HEATED SEATS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, POWER LIFT GATE, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, SATELLITE RADIO, HD RADIO, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, LEATHER INTERIOR, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, AM/FM STEREO, CD PLAYER, 5-PASSENGER, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, AIR BAG, AIR CONDITIONING, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES (ABS), AUTO ON/OFF HEADLAMPS, BUCKET SEAT, CARGO COVER, CHILD-SAFETY LOCKS, CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DIGITAL CLOCK, DIGITAL/ANALOG DISPLAY, DRIVER FOOT REST, DRIVER SIDE AIRBAG, DUAL AIRBAG, FULL CARPET FLOOR, GLOVE BOX, INSIDE HOOD RELEASE, INTEGRATED ROOF ANTENNA, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, PASSENGER AIRBAG, PASSENGER AIRBAG ON/OFF, POWER SUNROOF, POWER BRAKES, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, REAR DEFOGGER, FOG LIGHTS, REAR DEFROSTER, SIDE-FRONT AIR BAGS, SIDE-FRONT AIR CONDITIONING, SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEATS, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, REAR CUPHOLDER, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE. This 2018 Jaguar F-PACE R-Sport, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. ***100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $599, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2018JaguarF-PaceRSport #JaguarF-PaceRSport #2018JaguarF-PaceRSport #F-PaceRSport #2018F-Pace #JaguarF-PaceRSport #2018F-PaceRSport #GTA #TorontoJaguarF-PaceRSport #GTAJaguarF-PaceRSport #TorontoF-PaceRSport #GreaterTorontoArea #OntarioJaguarF-PaceRSport #Toronto #Ontario #2018RSport Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
air bag
DUAL AIRBAG
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Cargo Cover
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
glove box
Driver foot rest
Split-folding rear seats
Rear cupholder
Digital/Analog Display

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
5-Passenger
Bucket Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Rear defogger

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
No accident
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag On/Off
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
Collision Avoidance
Full Carpet floor
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
ACTIVE BLIND SPOT
Side-Front Air conditioning
Side-Front Air Bags

