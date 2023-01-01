Menu
2018 Jaguar F-PACE

101,252 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

S, 380HP, PANO, NAVI, BACK UP CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,252KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10498869
  • Stock #: PC9744
  • VIN: SADCM2FV7JA247595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Narvik Black
  • Interior Colour Pimento Red/Ebony with Ebony Stitching
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,252 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 JAGUAR F-PACE S | 3.0L SUPERCHARGED V6 | 380HP | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED

SEATS AND VENTED SEATS | AWD | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | MEMORY SEATS | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | LANE KEEP ASSIST | POWER TAILGATE | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The 2018 Jaguar F-PACE S is a captivating luxury SUV that combines exquisite British craftsmanship with exhilarating performance. This sporty yet elegant SUV commands attention with its striking design, characterized by a sleek and aerodynamic profile, a bold grille, and signature Jaguar LED headlights. Under the hood, the F-PACE S is powered by a potent 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine, delivering an impressive blend of power and refinement, producing 380 horsepower that translates into thrilling acceleration and a dynamic driving experience.







Inside the cabin, the F-PACE S showcases a sumptuous interior, featuring premium materials and meticulous attention to detail. The spacious and comfortable seating offers a high level of comfort for both driver and passengers, while the infotainment system is user-friendly and complemented by a responsive touchscreen display. Jaguar's commitment to luxury is evident in every aspect of the interior design, creating an ambiance of sophistication and comfort.







In summary, the 2018 Jaguar F-PACE S combines the allure of a sporty SUV with the elegance and prestige of the Jaguar brand. It caters to those seeking a refined and thrilling driving experience, making it a standout choice in the luxury SUV market.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options

on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all

banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the

BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering

many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land

Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website

for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000

sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada.

By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury

and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is

available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian

buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of

the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and

FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Interior accents: aluminum
Daytime running lights: LED
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Watts: 380
Wheel spokes: 5
Door sill trim: stainless steel
4WD type: on demand
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Alternator: 130 amps
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Cross traffic alert: rear
Rear brake diameter: 12.8
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Lane deviation sensors
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Dash trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Front fog lights: cornering
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Automatic emergency braking: front
Axle ratio: 2.56
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Navigation data: real time traffic
Smart device app compatibility: InControl
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Grille color: black / chrome surround
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Parking sensors: front / rear
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 16
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 16
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Laminated glass: acoustic / infrared-reflecting
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering / self-leveling
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / sunglasses holder
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / sliding sunshade
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching / perforated
Smart device app function: engine start / maintenance status / vehicle location
Navigation system: memory card / touch screen display
Cupholders: covered / front / rear / 4
Wheels: polished aluminum alloy with painted accents

