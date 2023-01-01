$CALL+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2018 Jaguar F-PACE
S, 380HP, PANO, NAVI, BACK UP CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10498869
- Stock #: PC9744
- VIN: SADCM2FV7JA247595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Narvik Black
- Interior Colour Pimento Red/Ebony with Ebony Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,252 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 JAGUAR F-PACE S | 3.0L SUPERCHARGED V6 | 380HP | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED
SEATS AND VENTED SEATS | AWD | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | MEMORY SEATS | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | LANE KEEP ASSIST | POWER TAILGATE | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2018 Jaguar F-PACE S is a captivating luxury SUV that combines exquisite British craftsmanship with exhilarating performance. This sporty yet elegant SUV commands attention with its striking design, characterized by a sleek and aerodynamic profile, a bold grille, and signature Jaguar LED headlights. Under the hood, the F-PACE S is powered by a potent 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine, delivering an impressive blend of power and refinement, producing 380 horsepower that translates into thrilling acceleration and a dynamic driving experience.
Inside the cabin, the F-PACE S showcases a sumptuous interior, featuring premium materials and meticulous attention to detail. The spacious and comfortable seating offers a high level of comfort for both driver and passengers, while the infotainment system is user-friendly and complemented by a responsive touchscreen display. Jaguar's commitment to luxury is evident in every aspect of the interior design, creating an ambiance of sophistication and comfort.
In summary, the 2018 Jaguar F-PACE S combines the allure of a sporty SUV with the elegance and prestige of the Jaguar brand. It caters to those seeking a refined and thrilling driving experience, making it a standout choice in the luxury SUV market.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options
on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all
banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the
BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering
many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land
Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website
for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000
sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada.
By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury
and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is
available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian
buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of
the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and
FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
