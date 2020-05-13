Menu
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

20d Premium,DIEASEL,AWD,NAV,CAM,PARK ASSIST,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,436KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5021124
  • Stock #: PC5471
  • VIN: SADCJ2FNXJA246367
Exterior Colour
Carpathian Grey Metallic
Interior Colour
Ebony with Tonal Stitching
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

2.0 DIESEL | AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PARK ASSIST | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | BACK-UP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS AND STEERING | PUSH BUTTON | SIRIUS XM | STILL UNDER JAGUAR FACTORY WARRANTY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2018 Jaguar comes loaded with 2.0L I4 Turbocharged Engine ,comes with Carpathian Grey Metallic and Black leather inerior, Auto Stop-Start Feature, Full-Time All-Wheel Drive, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera, 8-Way Driver Seat, 8-Way Passenger Seat, 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Interior Trim includes Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Aluminum Gear Shift Knob, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Cargo Space Lights, Front Center Armrest, Steel Spare Wheel, Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels, Lip Spoiler, Black Grille w/Chrome Surround, Rear Fog Lamps, LED Brakelights.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

