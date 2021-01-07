Menu
2018 Jaguar F-PACE

94,500 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

S Nav AWD Pano Meridian BlindSpot Cam Certified

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

S Nav AWD Pano Meridian BlindSpot Cam Certified

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6474579
  Stock #: 299156
  VIN: SADCM2FVXJA299156

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 94,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Jaguar F-Pace S

All Terrain All Wheel Drive

CERTIFIED !

94K ORIGINAL KM ! CLEAN CARFAX ! BRAND NEW BRAKES ROTORS ! FRESH SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE ! READY TO GO ! 24 HOUR OR LESS TURNAROUND DELIVERY FROM PURCHASE DATE !

NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! PANORAMIC SUNROOF WITH POWER SLIDING GLASS ! BLIND SPOT ASSIST ! BLIND SPOT ASSIST ! REAR VIEW CAMERA ! FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS ! BLUETOOTH ! PREMIUM MERIDAN SOUND SYSTEM ! XENON LED HEADLIGHTS ! REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY AND LOCK ! KEYLESS START GO ! HEATED STEERING WHEEL ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS ! POWER TAILGATE OPEN AND CLOSE ! POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY AND LUMBAR SUPPORT ! TRAILER HITCH !

PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !!

Beautiful CORRIS GRAY METALLIC ON BLACK AND LIGHT GRAY LEATHER Interior!!

DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT

416-408-1585

CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE !

DOOR TO DOOR DELIVERY AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE !

VISIT US 1749 WESTON RD TORONTO ON M9N1V5

WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA

 

While we make every attempt to ensure the accuracy of this information, any changes, updates or corrections (Features/Price) may not be reflected immediately online. PLEASE CALL US TO VERIFY OPTIONS ! IF YOU DO NOT SEE IT IN THE PICTURES PLEASE DO NOT ASSUME ! CALL US AND WE WILL GLADLY VERIFY FOR YOU AND ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS ! Please contact GTA DIRECT AUTO Sales team member for all current price and exact features. Advertised pricing includes CERTIFICATION. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

TRY OUR INTERACTIVE 360 INTERIOR VIEW ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA  – USE YOUR MOUSE TO MOVE INSIDE THE CAR BELOW !

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Supercharged
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

