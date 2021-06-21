2018 Jaguar F-PACE

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,995 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 9 2 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7439708

7439708 Stock #: 294702

294702 VIN: SADCJ2FX5JA294702

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 37,926 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Cargo shade Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Proximity Key Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.