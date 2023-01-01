$44,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2018 Jaguar F-PACE
35t R-Sport, AWD, BLACK PACK, NAV, CAM, MERIDIAN
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$44,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9466041
- Stock #: PC8940
- VIN: SADCL2EV3JA246190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8940
- Mileage 75,530 KM
Vehicle Description
35T R-SPORT | AWD | NAVIGATION | R-SPORT BLACK EXTERIOR PACK | R-SPORT BODY KIT | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | DRIVER ASSIST | BLINDSPOT MONITORING AND LANE DEPARTURE | AUTO HIGH BEAM | PADDLE SHIFTERS | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | FRONT FOG LIGHTS | KEYLESS ENTRY AND START | VOICE COMMAND | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | 20 STYLE 5036 WHEELS | PERFORATED GRAINED LEATHER | SPORT SEATS
Jaguar's luxury SUV, the 2018 Jaguar F-Pace R-Sport, is a combination of groomed elegance and sporty handling. The 35t R-Sport model includes a powerful 3.0-litre Supercharged 6-cylinder putting out 340 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels with a smooth ZF automatic transmission (8-speed with paddle shifters).
This Jaguar F-Pace comes in a beautiful Fuji White exterior finish with a Two-Tone Ebony/Pimento Red Perforated Grained R-Dynamic leather interior with Pimento Red contrast stitching throughout. Its sporting 20 Style 5036 wheels in Silver, Red Jaguar Brake Calipers and R-Sport Black Exterior Pack.
This is a beauteous piece; angular and aggressive, it comes standard with a subtle R-Sport Body Kit, 18-way Power Front Seats, Adaptive LED Headlights, Automated Emergency Braking, Front and Rear parking sensors, Blindspot Monitoring, a 380-watt Meridian Surround Sound System, and a Power-Adjustable Steering Column. For all on-road guidance, enjoy the Voice Command Navigation System and an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and Back-up Camera with Parking Sensors, so you can park easily in tight spots. For comfort, enjoy Heated Leather Seats, Voice Control, USB/iPod, Satellite Radio, inControl Apps, and Bluetooth. Also featured is Climate Control, Approach illumination, HomeLink, Keyless Push Start, Rain Sensing Wipers, Sport Seats, Memory and Power, and Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.