2018 Jaguar F-PACE

75,530 KM

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

35t R-Sport, AWD, BLACK PACK, NAV, CAM, MERIDIAN

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

75,530KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9466041
  • Stock #: PC8940
  • VIN: SADCL2EV3JA246190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8940
  • Mileage 75,530 KM

Vehicle Description

35T R-SPORT | AWD | NAVIGATION | R-SPORT BLACK EXTERIOR PACK | R-SPORT BODY KIT | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | DRIVER ASSIST | BLINDSPOT MONITORING AND LANE DEPARTURE | AUTO HIGH BEAM | PADDLE SHIFTERS | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | FRONT FOG LIGHTS | KEYLESS ENTRY AND START | VOICE COMMAND | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | 20 STYLE 5036 WHEELS | PERFORATED GRAINED LEATHER | SPORT SEATS







Jaguar's luxury SUV, the 2018 Jaguar F-Pace R-Sport, is a combination of groomed elegance and sporty handling. The 35t R-Sport model includes a powerful 3.0-litre Supercharged 6-cylinder putting out 340 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels with a smooth ZF automatic transmission (8-speed with paddle shifters).







This Jaguar F-Pace comes in a beautiful Fuji White exterior finish with a Two-Tone Ebony/Pimento Red Perforated Grained R-Dynamic leather interior with Pimento Red contrast stitching throughout. Its sporting 20 Style 5036 wheels in Silver, Red Jaguar Brake Calipers and R-Sport Black Exterior Pack.







This is a beauteous piece; angular and aggressive, it comes standard with a subtle R-Sport Body Kit, 18-way Power Front Seats, Adaptive LED Headlights, Automated Emergency Braking, Front and Rear parking sensors, Blindspot Monitoring, a 380-watt Meridian Surround Sound System, and a Power-Adjustable Steering Column. For all on-road guidance, enjoy the Voice Command Navigation System and an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and Back-up Camera with Parking Sensors, so you can park easily in tight spots. For comfort, enjoy Heated Leather Seats, Voice Control, USB/iPod, Satellite Radio, inControl Apps, and Bluetooth. Also featured is Climate Control, Approach illumination, HomeLink, Keyless Push Start, Rain Sensing Wipers, Sport Seats, Memory and Power, and Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Grocery bag holder
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Privacy Glass
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.73
Rear
3
2
16
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
Front
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Perforated
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Subwoofer: 1
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Cupholders: covered
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Watts: 380
Laminated glass: acoustic
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Wheel spokes: 5
Door sill trim: stainless steel
4WD type: on demand
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Alternator: 130 amps
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Cross traffic alert: rear
Rear brake diameter: 12.8
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Dash trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching
Front fog lights: cornering
Interior accents: veneer
Navigation system: memory card
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
chrome surround
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
visual warning
height
reclining
maintenance status
mast
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
auto high beam dimmer
safety reverse
with washer
self-leveling
vehicle location
12V rear
auto-locking
infrared-reflecting
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Smart device app compatibility: InControl

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

