2018 Jaguar XE

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Trip Computer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Air filtration Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Seating Upholstery: Leather Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security security approach lamps

Additional Features Rear 3 Navigation 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release PERIMETER ALARM Rear Stabilizer Bar Ground Effects Battery Saver 8 low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer PADDLE SHIFTER coolant POWER SUNSHADE driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip one-touch open/close PERFORMANCE door pockets engine oil Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Perforated range power folding Lane Keeping Assist Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Memorized settings: 2 driver Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Front struts Spare wheel type: alloy Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Subwoofer: 1 Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Axle ratio: 3.42 Front seat type: sport bucket Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Multi-function remote: illuminated entry Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Premium brand: Meridian Electronic parking brake: auto off Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Watts: 380 Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Shift knob trim: chrome Door sill trim: stainless steel Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Infotainment: InControl Cross traffic alert: rear Rear brake diameter: 12.8 Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Front brake diameter: 12.8 Lane deviation sensors variable intermittent Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting Window defogger: rear Upholstery accents: contrast stitching Navigation system: memory card Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Smart device app function: horn/light operation Pedestrian Detection chrome surround Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering Automatic emergency braking: front pedestrian iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off tilt/slide visual warning height reclining lock operation mast rear folding 12V front and rear maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt power glass voice operated auto high beam dimmer safety reverse self-leveling vehicle location cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking sun sensor climate control Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration

