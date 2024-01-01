$19,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
2018 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4, Rearview Cam, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,034KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB1JT329865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 96,034 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Automatic Headlights, Rearview Camera, Leather Faced Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Jeep Compass include:
Automatic Headlights
Rearview Camera
Leather Faced Seats
USB Port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Cruise Control
Trailer Sway Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36265
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
8.4" Touchscreen
Ambient LED interior lighting
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Trailer Sway Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Hill start assist
Electronic roll mitigation
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
115V Power Outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
UConnect 4
Leather Faced Seats
Keyless Enter 'n Go w/ Remote Proximity Entry
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2018 Jeep Compass