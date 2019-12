2018 Jeep Compass

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

AA Canada Inc





Buy with confidence with AA Canada Inc. We are a local, family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service. All of our vehicle pricing comes included with a Safety Standard Certificate, admin fees, and no hidden fees or surprises! We also offer our customer with the industries most competitive financing rates, starting as low as 4.5% OAC* - WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! Also to insure the fullest customer satisfaction we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call us, or email your inquiries today!



Toll free : 1-855-350-1313



Direct : 647-350-1313



Email : aacanadainc@gmail.com



Website : http://www.aacanadainc.ca

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.