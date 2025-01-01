Menu
2018, JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO

Special Financing Price: $24,500/ Cash Price: $26,500

Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance. Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery. 

At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.<span> </span></span></span><span><span><strong>To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.</strong></span></span><span><span><span> </span>Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive<span> </span></span><span>it,</span><span><span> </span>Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Price</strong></span></span><span><span><span> </span> Our special discounted price is based on financing only</span><span>. <span> </span></span><span>We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is<span> </span></span><span>accurate</span><span><span> </span>and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates</span><span>. </span></span><span><strong><span>All vehicles can be Certified for an<span> </span></span><span>additional</span></strong><span><strong><span> </span>$895.</strong><span> </span>If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is<span> </span></span><span>deemed</span><span><span> </span>to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Financing<span> </span></strong> Need financing?<span> </span><strong>We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months (</strong></span><strong><span>O.A.C</span><span>)<span> </span></span></strong><span><strong>.</strong></span><span><span> </span>We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:<span> </span></span></span><a href=https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.queenautogroupinc.ca%2Fforms%2Ffinance%3Ffbclid%3DIwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExUkIzZkFQVEtwZzNKS2t6YgEeX-GJZkgmZR80kFxAs3Higg5dQrkTRETL3I_TJZFD7Nw09vDrHbNnwBOJRwY_aem_J0aarRLprK6Ncs9XW1ordw&h=AT3sDSp5FkIKqrvJnfQwU45UkLSgCXFk5uV3cKloVVSNmU-95ONQiagqJuoSVAzPiE_YJWPY47tpfV4l_cgDxU3xgvYU8k7niUbWclQcXIwVO80zTYhDf398sZKGfpXa9FVz&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT29EsHgFwHuTfMnxIg8h-xhL0Hu8ZaMMLxhxStES5fFKvqXKiJ9q3fsLwssLj68mDmBO4Q-xQDWUa_PfV8hJsTQemuwaYDFGaOL10A3N5wRYdrCndSY-836rLxRLddaiETJ5LC1hLqNvpAiwDoHiYTTn8svHgTlSwzd5lP8vFUGuuW6zH96NKjCTWFTaL8GgFom422YkP-WV51ukUgyed4xHw rel=noreferrer noopener><span><span>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance</span></span></a><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Trade-In</strong></span></span><span><span><span> </span> Have a trade-in? We offer<span> </span></span><span>top dollar</span><span><span> </span>for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Queen Auto Group</strong></span></span><span><span><span> </span> One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality<span> </span></span><span>pre-owned</span><span><span> </span>vehicles. Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4. View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

102,099 KM

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO 4x4

12739458

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO 4x4

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,099KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG7JC364922

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,099 KM

2018, JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO

Special Financing Price: $24,500/ Cash Price: $26,500

 Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance. Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery. 

At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive it, Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust. 

Price  Our special discounted price is based on financing only.  We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $895. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers. 

Financing  Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months (O.A.C) . We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance 

Trade-In  Have a trade-in? We offer top dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal. 

Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles. Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4. View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm  

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
93.1 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
621.4 Kgs Maximum Payload

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

6 Speakers
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

GVWR: 2
500 lbs)
948 kgs (6
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
$24,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee