For more information or to book a Test Drive please call us at 416-239-1217 or email us at sales@sherwaynissan.com. Price + HST and Licensing.

2018 Jeep Wrangler

81,554 KM

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport

12110387

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,554KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG5JL834345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,554 KM

Vehicle Description

For more information or to book a Test Drive please call us at 416-239-1217 or email us at sales@sherwaynissan.com. Price + HST and Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
416-239-1217

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

2018 Jeep Wrangler