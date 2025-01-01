$22,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Sport
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Sport
Location
Sherway Nissan
1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
416-239-1217
$22,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 81,554 KM
Vehicle Description
For more information or to book a Test Drive please call us at 416-239-1217 or email us at sales@sherwaynissan.com. Price + HST and Licensing.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sherway Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Sherway Nissan
Sherway Nissan
Primary
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-239-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-239-1217