NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input and more!

The top features for this car include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Remote Start
Hill Assistance

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 81646

2018 Jeep Wrangler

136,282 KM

Details Description Features

$24,590

+ taxes & licensing
13324001

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
136,282KM
VIN 1C4BJWEG7JL820686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 81646
  • Mileage 136,282 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Remote Start
Hill Assistance

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 81646

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

