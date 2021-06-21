2018 Jeep Wrangler

+ taxes & licensing
416-259-7656
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
416-259-7656
+ taxes & licensing
It’s going to be a fun summer in this Wrangler!!! Take the roof off and enjoy the sun! Loaded with features such as remote start, 18” alloys, fog lights, automatic headlights, multi-function steering wheel, USB/AUX, Bluetooth, A/C, C/D, auto rear dimming mirror, rain sensing wipers and much more!!! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (1C4BJWEG1JL846233) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1