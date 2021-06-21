Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Wrangler

61,012 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-259-7656

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

416-259-7656

  1. 7400192
  2. 7400192
  3. 7400192
  4. 7400192
  5. 7400192
  6. 7400192
  7. 7400192
  8. 7400192
  9. 7400192
  10. 7400192
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,012KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7400192
  • Stock #: 98732A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG1JL846233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 98732A
  • Mileage 61,012 KM

Vehicle Description

It’s going to be a fun summer in this Wrangler!!! Take the roof off and enjoy the sun! Loaded with features such as remote start, 18” alloys, fog lights, automatic headlights, multi-function steering wheel, USB/AUX, Bluetooth, A/C, C/D, auto rear dimming mirror, rain sensing wipers and much more!!! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (1C4BJWEG1JL846233) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 Honda Ridgeline...
 71,076 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 78,513 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

416-259-XXXX

(click to show)

416-259-7656

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory