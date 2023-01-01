Menu
2018 Kia Forte

24,016 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

LX Plus Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

2018 Kia Forte

LX Plus Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

24,016KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10121670
  • Stock #: 19539
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A75JE269740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19539
  • Mileage 24,016 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: 2022 December 30 - Glass Record - $1,241.00

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Steering wheel-mounted cruise control
Power Heated Side Mirrors
7" Display Audio
60:40 Folding Rear Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
AUX & USB Ports
Drive Mode Select (Eco/Sport/Normal)

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

