2018 Kia Forte

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,450 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10533339

10533339 Stock #: 797RB797

797RB797 VIN: 3KPFL4A73JE202666

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.