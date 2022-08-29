$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Forte
LX+
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
- Listing ID: 9157720
- Stock #: 99578A
- VIN: 3KPFL4A71JE215626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 74,335 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Kia Forte LX is dressed in Snow White Pearl exterior with a black cloth interior and 15” alloy wheels. Equipped with 2.0 liter engine with a 6 speed automatic transmission. Comes with heated front seats, App Connect (Apple Car Play and Android Auto), Bluetooth, AM/FM, Aux and USB input, multifunction steering wheel, A/C, cruise control and much more! Come check out this sedan today at Humberview Volkswagen! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (3KPFL4A71JE215626) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information
