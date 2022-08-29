Menu
2018 Kia Forte

74,335 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

LX+

2018 Kia Forte

LX+

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

74,335KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9157720
  Stock #: 99578A
  VIN: 3KPFL4A71JE215626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 99578A
  • Mileage 74,335 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Kia Forte LX is dressed in Snow White Pearl exterior with a black cloth interior and 15” alloy wheels. Equipped with 2.0 liter engine with a 6 speed automatic transmission. Comes with heated front seats, App Connect (Apple Car Play and Android Auto), Bluetooth, AM/FM, Aux and USB input, multifunction steering wheel, A/C, cruise control and much more! Come check out this sedan today at Humberview Volkswagen! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (3KPFL4A71JE215626) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

