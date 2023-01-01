Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Forte5

68,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

K & L Auto Sales

416-913-3469

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Forte5

2018 Kia Forte5

LX+ ~ MANUAL ~ APPLE CARPLAY ~ REAR CAM ~ LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Forte5

LX+ ~ MANUAL ~ APPLE CARPLAY ~ REAR CAM ~ LOW KM

Location

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

  1. 1676062554
  2. 1676062559
  3. 1676062565
  4. 1676062572
  5. 1676062581
  6. 1676062590
  7. 1676062598
  8. 1676062606
  9. 1676062618
  10. 1676062631
  11. 1676062638
  12. 1676062646
  13. 1676062655
  14. 1676062662
  15. 1676062669
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
68,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9606208
  • Stock #: 10022302
  • VIN: KNAFK5A89J5754733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Standards Certificate included. No extra fees. Warranty & CarProof report available. HST is not included. K & L Auto Sales 4699 Keele st. unit#19 (Steeles & Keele) Toronto M3J 2N8 (416) 913-3469. Serving the TORONTO area, since 2005 K & L Auto Sales, located at 4699 KEELE ST in TORONTO, ON, is your premier retailer of Quality Pre-owned vehicles. We have a huge selection of over 100 pre-owned cars and truck to suit any budget, Our dedicated sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From K & L Auto Sales

2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 167,400 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 258,100 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V Tour...
 187,200 KM
$17,499 + tax & lic

Email K & L Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
K & L Auto Sales

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

Call Dealer

416-913-XXXX

(click to show)

416-913-3469

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory