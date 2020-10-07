Menu
2018 Kia Rio

58,000 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

LX+ AUTO-CAMERA-HEATED SEATS-HEATED STEERING WHEEL

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

58,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6164091
  VIN: 3KPA25AB8JE095136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 KIA RIO LX+ 5-DOOR - AUTOMATIC - BACK UP CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - SPORT MODE - TOUCH SCREEN - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS - POWER MIRRORS - MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL - CRUISE CONTROL - A/C - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - USB/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SATELLITE RADIO - 12V - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

JUST IN ON TRADE - SUPER CLEAN - CARFAX VERIFIED - COMES FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 58,000KM - $12,500 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

