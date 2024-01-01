Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / USB Port , Blind Spot Monitoring System, Rearview Camera and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Kia Sorento include:<br> <br>USB Port<br>Blind Spot Monitoring System<br>Rearview Camera<br>Drive Mode Select<br>Power Drivers Seat<br>Cruise Control<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Dual Zone A/C<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 41175

2018 Kia Sorento

110,600 KM

Details Description Features

$17,590

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sorento

LX V6 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

12003340

2018 Kia Sorento

LX V6 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,600KM
VIN 5XYPGDA50JG399287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,600 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / USB Port , Blind Spot Monitoring System, Rearview Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Kia Sorento include:

USB Port
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Rearview Camera
Drive Mode Select
Power Drivers Seat
Cruise Control
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Dual Zone A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41175

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Driver’s Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$17,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Kia Sorento