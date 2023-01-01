Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Kia Soul

107,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Soul

EX w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Soul

EX w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10717688
  2. 10717688
  3. 10717688
  4. 10717688
  5. 10717688
  6. 10717688
  7. 10717688
  8. 10717688
  9. 10717688
  10. 10717688
  11. 10717688
  12. 10717688
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
107,000KM
Used
VIN KNDJP3A55J7514138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Hill assist control

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Vehicle Stability Management
Drive Mode Select
Power Heated Sideview Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 44,909 KM $28,590 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 250 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 250 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C 37,860 KM $43,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-3 GS w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats 72,827 KM $23,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Soul