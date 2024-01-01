Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: May 15th 2023 - Glass Record - $590.00

2018 Kia Soul

74,220 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Soul

EX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

2018 Kia Soul

EX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,220KM
VIN KNDJP3A51J7602300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Hill assist control
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Vehicle Stability Management
Drive Mode Select
Smart key w/ Push button start
7" Display Audio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Steering wheel integrated controls
Power Heated Sideview Mirrors
Aux Input & USB Ports

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

