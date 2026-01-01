$11,590+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Soul
EX
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,590
Used
155,954KM
VIN KNDJP3A55J7514253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 86239
- Mileage 155,954 KM
