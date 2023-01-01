Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Sportage

112,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

AUTORAMA

866-727-6298

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sportage

2018 Kia Sportage

EX | AWD | Leather | Heated Steering | CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sportage

EX | AWD | Leather | Heated Steering | CarPlay

Location

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

866-727-6298

  1. 1696354894
  2. 1696354917
  3. 1696354922
  4. 1696354923
  5. 1696354918
  6. 1696354916
  7. 1696354916
  8. 1696354924
  9. 1696354917
  10. 1696354922
  11. 1696354923
  12. 1696354923
  13. 1696354891
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
112,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10500405
  • Stock #: 780RB780
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC9J7481305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Financing Price: $22,950 / Cash Price: $24,950

Fuel Efficient and Powerful, Excellent Affordable SUV! Clean CarFax - Financing for All Credit Types - Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery. Comes with:  All Wheel Drive | Leather Seats | Brake Assist | Apple CarPlay / AndroidAuto | Heated Steering | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth. Well Equipped - Spacious and Comfortable seating - Advanced Safety Features - Extremely Reliable. Trades are Welcome. Looking for Financing? Get Pre-Approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our online Finance Application: https://www.autorama.ca/financing/. We will be happy to match you with the right car and the right lender. At AUTORAMA, all of our vehicles are Hand-Picked, go through a 100-Point Inspection, and are Professionally Detailed corner to corner. We showcase over 250 high-quality used vehicles in our Indoor Showroom, so feel free to visit us - rain or shine! To schedule a Test Drive, call us at 866-283-8293 today! Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Autorama ~ Better Quality, Better Value, Better Cars.

_____________________________________________

Price - Our special discounted price is based on financing only. An additional $2000 will be applied to the purchase price for all cash transactions of any vehicle. We offer high-quality vehicles at the lowest price. No haggle, No hassle, No admin, or hidden fees. Just our best price first! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages and listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information in person with our sales associates. All vehicles can be Certified and E-tested for an additional $895. If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, and exporting purchasers.

______________________________________________

Financing – Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.99% with $0 Down and No Payment for 3 Months (O.A.C). Our experienced Financing Team works with major banks and lenders to get you approved for a car loan with the lowest rates and the most flexible terms. Click here to get pre-approved today: https://www.autorama.ca/financing/

____________________________________________

Trade - Have a trade? We pay Top Dollar for your trade and take any year and model! Bring your trade in for a free appraisal.  

_____________________________________________

AUTORAMA - Largest indoor used car dealership in Toronto with over 250 high-quality used vehicles to choose from - Located at 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8. View our inventory: https://www.autorama.ca/

______________________________________________

Community – Our community matters to us. We make a difference, one car at a time, through our Care to Share Program (Free Cars for People in Need!). See our Care to share page for more info.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AUTORAMA

2021 Nissan Qashqai ...
 89,000 KM
$27,450 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS...
 49,000 KM
$26,450 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 SP...
 62,000 KM
$25,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AUTORAMA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AUTORAMA

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

Call Dealer

866-727-XXXX

(click to show)

866-727-6298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory