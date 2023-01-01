Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Kia Sportage

91,989 KM

$19,490

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sportage

LX w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

2018 Kia Sportage

LX w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

91,989KM
Used
VIN KNDPM3AC9J7303767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24048
  • Mileage 91,989 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Hill assist control

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Vehicle Stability Management
12V Power Outlets
Drive Mode Select
Power Heated Sideview Mirrors
5" LCD display

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Kia Sportage