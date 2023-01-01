2018 Lamborghini Huracan

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 , 0 9 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9709525

9709525 Stock #: PC9028

PC9028 VIN: ZHWCS4ZF3JLA10800

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC9028

Mileage 16,097 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.