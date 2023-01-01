$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2018 Lamborghini Huracan
LP640-4 Performante Spyder, V10, 631HP, AWD
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9709525
- Stock #: PC9028
- VIN: ZHWCS4ZF3JLA10800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9028
- Mileage 16,097 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | LP640-4 PERFORMANTE SPYDER | AWD | 5.2L V10 | 631HP | CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES | CARBON FIBER ALA REAR WING | F1 PADDLE SHIFTERS | DIGITAL GAUGES | MULTIMEDIA INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM II | VARIABLE RATIO DYNAMIC ELECTRIC ASSIST STEERING | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | LED HEADLIGHTS AND TAILLIGHTS | REARVIEW CAMERA | PARKING DISTANCE SENSORS | SATELLITE RADIO
The 2018 Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 is truly a stunning mavrel. Sporting a naturally aspirated V10 and all-wheel drive, its a force to be reckoned with. Over a standard Huracán, the Performante receives a new intake manifold, titanium valves, a repositioned and lighter exhaust, and software tuning to juice out an extra 30 hp and 40 lb-ft for a mouthwatering total of 640 hp and 443 lb-ft, enough to launch this raging bull from 0-100 km/h in 2.4 seconds.
The Performante treatment continues with a stiffer suspension, forged composite carbon fibre littered everywhere for a 35 kg weight saving over the regular Huracán Spyder (its still 125 kg more than the Coupe), a re-tuned 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT), and the use of active aerodynamics that Lamborghini dubs ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva). Along with the fixed front splitter and rear spoiler, there are active flaps around the body that will adjust downforce on the fly, and will open and close to reduce drag depending on the conditions. Distilled to its most simplistic explanation, ALA allows for more grip and downforce in corners, and faster acceleration in a straight line due to reduced aerodynamic resistance. Combined with the brake-based torque vectoring system and stability control, this baby Lambo promises an insane amount of grip.
This Lamborghini provides more than just driving nirvana, though. The interior atmosphere is its own three-course meal. Doused with a dizzying array of aviation-style switchgear and hexagonal shapes, sitting in the Huracán makes you feel like an F-35 fighter pilot. Even the ignition button is pure theatre, with a red panel covering it to mimic a nuclear launch button, and if youre spending nearly half a million dollars on a supercar. The forged composite carbon fibre steals the show though, and is found everywhere from the rear spoiler to the center console and paddle shifters.
For convenience this car also comes with power memory seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Satellite Radio, BT Connection, Front End lift to help you get over Speed Bumps, Rear Camera with parking Sensors and Cruise Control.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.