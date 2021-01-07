2018 Land Rover Discovery

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Hill Descent Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Phone Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security security approach lamps

Additional Features Rear 3 2 LEATHER Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power Trunk release PERIMETER ALARM Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER coolant POWER SUNSHADE driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Roll Stability Control 12 trailer stability control door pockets engine oil Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Cornering brake control Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Total speakers: 10 Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Antenna type: mast Memorized settings: 3 driver Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Front brake diameter: 13.7 Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Multi-function remote: illuminated entry Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Battery: maintenance-free Foot pedal trim: aluminum Hill ascent assist Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Impact sensor: door unlock Rear struts Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Floor mat material: premium carpet Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Wheel spokes: 5 Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Fender lip moldings: black Rear bumper color: black Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Rear seat: sliding Shift knob trim: aluminum Infotainment: InControl Trip odometer: 2 Wheels: painted alloy Center console trim: aluminum variable intermittent Turns lock-to-lock: 2.4 Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Rocker panel color: black Watts: 190 Passenger Seat Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Axle ratio: 4.54 Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off fuel cut-off height reclining lock operation maintenance status rear folding 12V front and rear maintenance due reverse gear tilt sensor-activated speed sensitive safety reverse with washer with read function horn/light operation vehicle location cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking black surround

