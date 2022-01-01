Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Land Rover Discovery

54,125 KM

Details Description Features

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Discovery

2018 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE, AWD, NAV, PANO, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE, AWD, NAV, PANO, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 8093473
  2. 8093473
  3. 8093473
  4. 8093473
  5. 8093473
  6. 8093473
Contact Seller

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

54,125KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8093473
  • Stock #: PC7784
  • VIN: SALCP2RX8JH726317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7784
  • Mileage 54,125 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT | SE | AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PADDLE SHIFTERS | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL | POWER SEATS | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | KEYLESS ENTRY AND START | PARK ASSIST | POWER TAILGATE | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, powerful and turbocharged engine producing 240HP, and Land Rover's famous All Wheel Drive system, the Discovery Sport has carved its place on the road as the SUV that truly has it all. This Discovery comes in a Black Exterior color and a Black leather interior color.







Enjoy the Voice Command Navigation System for on-road guidance. Your passengers will love the skyview from the huge Panoramic Sunroof. It has Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel, which are great for the cold Canadian winters. Connect your mobile device via Bluetooth for a hands free experience! This Discovery also has Parking Sensors, Back up camera, Blind spot assist, and many more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Phone
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
10
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Puddle Lamps
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
door pockets
Silver
Push-Button Start
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Parking sensors: rear
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Antenna type: mast
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear struts
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Wheel spokes: 9
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Fender lip moldings: black
Rear bumper color: black
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Rear seat: sliding
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Grille color: black surround
Infotainment: InControl
Center console trim: aluminum
Front brake diameter: 12.8
variable intermittent
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.4
halogen
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Watts: 190
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Axle Ratio: 3.94
Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
Hill Descent
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
rear folding
maintenance due
12V front
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
with read function
horn/light operation
vehicle location
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2015 BMW M4 COUPE, 4...
 67,983 KM
$58,800 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 28,522 KM
$86,800 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 110,000 KM
$25,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory