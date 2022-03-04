2018 Land Rover Discovery

$46,800 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 2 2 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8499320

8499320 Stock #: PC8089

PC8089 VIN: SALCT2RX2JH752097

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8089

Mileage 36,225 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Retained Accessory Power PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer driver seat door pockets Air filtration Sunglasses holder Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Exterior Cargo Area Light Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Rear fog lights Puddle Lamps Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear 3 2 LEATHER Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist 12 trailer stability control integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Headlight cleaners Cornering brake control Touch screen display Jack range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Subwoofer: 1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Battery: maintenance-free Premium brand: Meridian Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Impact sensor: door unlock Rear struts Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Watts: 380 Floor mat material: premium carpet Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Wheel spokes: 9 Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Fender lip moldings: black Rear bumper color: black Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Rear seat: sliding Shift knob trim: aluminum Grille color: black surround Infotainment: InControl Center console trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Front brake diameter: 12.8 Phone: voice operated variable intermittent Turns lock-to-lock: 2.4 Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Footwell lights: color-adjustable Rocker panel color: black Navigation system: memory card Infotainment screen size: 8 in. LAMP FAILURE Axle Ratio: 3.94 Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in. Hill Descent Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast rear folding maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front sensor-activated speed sensitive safety reverse with washer with read function horn/light operation vehicle location 12V rear metallic cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking illuminated scuff plate Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

