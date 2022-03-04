$46,800+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2018 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE LUXURY, 7 PASSENGER, NAV, PANO, MERIDIAN, CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$46,800
- Listing ID: 8499320
- Stock #: PC8089
- VIN: SALCT2RX2JH752097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,225 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT | HSE LUXURY | 7-PASSENGER | AWD | 2.0L TURBO I4 | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | ACTIVE DRIVELINE | AMBIENT LIGHTING | TERRAIN RESPONSE | HILL DESCENT CONTROL | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | FRONT FOG LIGHTS | HOMELINK | PARK AID | KEYLESS ENTRY | AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS | PERFORATED GRAINED LEATHER | 12 WAY ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS | REARVIEW CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | ONE OWNER
Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, powerful and turbocharged engine producing 237 horsepower, and Land Rover's famous All-Wheel Drive system, the 2018 Discovery Sport has carved its place on the road as the SUV that truly has it all. This Discovery comes in a White Exterior colour with a Santorini Black contrast roof and a Black/Black leather interior.
The HSE Luxury trim adds Navigation, SiriusXM, InControl Apps, Premium Carpet Mats, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Illuminated aluminum front treadplates with Discovery script, 380W Meridian Sound System as well as all the contents of the HSE.
Enjoy the Navigation System for on-road guidance. Your passengers will love the sky view from the huge Panoramic Sunroof. It has Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel, which are great for the cold Canadian winters. Connect your mobile device via Bluetooth for a hands-free experience! This Discovery also has Parking Sensors, a Back-Up Camera, Blind spot assist, and much more.
Vehicle Features
