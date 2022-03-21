Menu
2018 Land Rover Discovery

93,541 KM

Details Description Features

$54,800

+ tax & licensing
$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Land Rover Discovery

2018 Land Rover Discovery

HSE Luxury Td6,7 PASS,DIESEL,NAV,PANO,CAM,HEATED

2018 Land Rover Discovery

HSE Luxury Td6,7 PASS,DIESEL,NAV,PANO,CAM,HEATED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

93,541KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8702255
  • Stock #: PC8282
  • VIN: SALRT2RK2JA074295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Loire Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony with Nimbus Headlining
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8282
  • Mileage 93,541 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY HSE LUX | TD6 | 3.0L V6 | TURBO-DIESEL | 7 PASSENGER | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PUSH START/STOP BUTTON | PARKING AID | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | LEATHER | ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE features an efficient yet powerful 3.0-litre Turbo-Diesel V6 engine that puts out 254 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. It's mated to an automatic transmission and paired with Land Rover's famous All-Wheel-Drive system.







The HSE version adds a panoramic sunroof, full LED headlights, fog lights, keyless entry, a 10-speaker Meridian premium audio system, and front parking sensors. Notable options include heated and ventilated front seats, heated second row seats, four-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree view camera system, Land Rover's All-Terrain Progress Control system, heated third row seats, massaging front seats, and an active locking rear differential.







With seating for 7 and comfort features like Heated Seats and Steering Wheel cold winter days will be a thing of the past, along with premium Leather and safety features like Lane Keep and Park Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate, and Features such as a Backup Camera, and a Panoramic Sunroof which come standard!







Coming in a Blue Exterior with Black Design Package and a Black Leather interior, this rugged SUV still looks classy! The Interior features Driver & Passenger 12 Way Front Seats, Bucket Front Seats, 8-Way Driver and Passenger Seats, and 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front. Buy in comfort knowing this is a clean Carfax, Local Ontario vehicle!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Air Suspension
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Power Steering Wheel
Power
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.73
Rear
Split
3
Wood
Third Row
Sliding
2
LEATHER
Ride Control
STEERING WHEEL
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
Front
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Third row headrests: adjustable
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Spare wheel type: alloy
Dash trim: leather
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Footwell lights
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Floor material: carpet
Cupholders: covered
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Total speakers: 14
Navigation system: hard drive
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Watts: 825
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Digital Sound Processing
Wheel spokes: 10
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Floor mat material: premium carpet
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Rear seat folding: flat
Laminated glass: acoustic
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Interior accents: chrome
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Grille color: black surround
Infotainment: InControl
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Center console trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Phone: voice operated
Rear moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row seat folding: flat
variable intermittent
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Third row seat upholstery: leatherette
Exhaust: hidden
Hard drive: 10GB
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Rear seat power adjustments: reclining
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
with read function
horn/light operation
vehicle location
12V rear
metallic
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
infrared-reflecting
veneer
metallic-tone
bin
power return
front pedestrian
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

