$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Land Rover Evoque
AUTOBIOGRAPHY,SUV,4WD,MERIDIAN,PANO,NAVI,CAM
2018 Land Rover Evoque
AUTOBIOGRAPHY,SUV,4WD,MERIDIAN,PANO,NAVI,CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Ivory with Espresso Contrast Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9927
- Mileage 111,732 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE AUTOBIOGRAPHY | 4WD | 4 CYLINDER 2.0L TOURBOCHARGED | 237HP | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | PUSH BUTTON START | 10 WAY ADJUSTABLE SEATS | HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL | MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | PADDLE SHIFTERS | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS ENTRY | AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ASSIST | POWERED TAILGATE | VOICE ACTIVATION | AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS | 20 WHEELS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2018 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography is a real head-turner, with sleek lines and a bold, commanding presence on the road. The factory default features a Fuji white exterior including 20-inch alloy wheels, an exclusive Autobiography Black grille, and a panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light.
Inside, the Evoque Autobiography is a true oasis of comfort and sophistication. The standard features include premium leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a 10-speaker Meridian sound system, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation.
But that's not all - the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography also comes with a host of advanced safety features to keep you and your passengers protected on the road. These include lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and a rear-view camera system.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Platinum Cars Inc.
Platinum Cars Inc.
Call Dealer
416-510-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333