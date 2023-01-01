2018 Land Rover Evoque

Menu
2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE AUTOBIOGRAPHY | 4WD | 4 CYLINDER 2.0L TOURBOCHARGED | 237HP | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | PUSH BUTTON START | 10 WAY ADJUSTABLE SEATS | HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL | MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | PADDLE SHIFTERS | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS ENTRY | AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ASSIST | POWERED TAILGATE | VOICE ACTIVATION | AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS | 20 WHEELS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX The 2018 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography is a real head-turner, with sleek lines and a bold, commanding presence on the road. The factory default features a Fuji white exterior including 20-inch alloy wheels, an exclusive Autobiography Black grille, and a panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light. Inside, the Evoque Autobiography is a true oasis of comfort and sophistication. The standard features include premium leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a 10-speaker Meridian sound system, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation. But thats not all - the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography also comes with a host of advanced safety features to keep you and your passengers protected on the road. These include lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and a rear-view camera system.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ivory with Espresso Contrast Stitching
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9927
  • Mileage 111,732 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE AUTOBIOGRAPHY | 4WD | 4 CYLINDER 2.0L TOURBOCHARGED | 237HP | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | PUSH BUTTON START | 10 WAY ADJUSTABLE SEATS | HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL | MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | PADDLE SHIFTERS | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS ENTRY | AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ASSIST | POWERED TAILGATE | VOICE ACTIVATION | AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS | 20 WHEELS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2018 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography is a real head-turner, with sleek lines and a bold, commanding presence on the road. The factory default features a Fuji white exterior including 20-inch alloy wheels, an exclusive Autobiography Black grille, and a panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light.







Inside, the Evoque Autobiography is a true oasis of comfort and sophistication. The standard features include premium leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a 10-speaker Meridian sound system, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation.







But that's not all - the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography also comes with a host of advanced safety features to keep you and your passengers protected on the road. These include lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and a rear-view camera system.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Heated Windshield
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.75

Additional Features

SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Headlight cleaners
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Rear seat: heated
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Total speakers: 16
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Interior accents: aluminum
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Premium brand: Meridian
Watts: 825
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Steering ratio: 15.4
Rear struts
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Wheel spokes: 5
Spare tire kit
Grille color: silver
Exhaust tip color: polished aluminum
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Cross traffic alert: rear
Front brake diameter: 12.8
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake diameter: 12.5
Hard drive: 10GB
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
Navigation data: real time traffic
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
In-Dash CD: DVD audio / MP3 Playback / single disc
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Exhaust: dual tip / integrated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Center console trim: aluminum / leather
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering / self-leveling / wiper activated
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 14
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent / hill descent
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / variable intermittent / with washer
Door sill trim: aluminum / illuminated scuff plate
Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic / power sunshade
Driver seat: cooled / heated / massaging
Passenger seat: cooled / heated / massaging
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors
Dash trim: leather / leatherette

