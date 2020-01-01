2018 Land Rover Evoque

SE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PUSH BUTTON START | HEATED SEATS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX















This 2018 Range Rover Evoque is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. It features a powerful 240HP turbocharged inline-4 engine mated to a smooth Automatic Transmission. Featured in white exterior finish and black leather interior. Featuring a voice-command Navigation system, Backup Camera and Panoramic Sunroof. Winter will be a breeze with included options like Heated front seats and heated windshield. Buy in comfort knowing the history of this car as it is a clean Carfax, Ontario Vehicle















WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.















Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Hill Descent Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Rear fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Ambient Lighting

Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Leather Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Battery Saver

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Driver Information System

Rear door type: Liftgate

Braking Assist

Roll Stability Control

trailer stability control

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Solar-tinted glass

Radio: AM/FM

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Multi-function display

Auto Start/Stop

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Wheels: alloy

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Rear vents: second row

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Knee airbags: driver

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

One-touch windows: 4

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

4WD type: full time

Center differential: mechanical

Exhaust: dual tip

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Total speakers: 8

Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area

Liftgate window: fixed

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Headlights: auto delay off

Side mirrors: heated

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Spare wheel type: steel

Front wipers: rain sensing

Power windows: remotely operated

Parking sensors: front

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Footwell lights

Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel

Camera system: rearview

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Antenna type: element

Floor material: carpet

Emergency braking preparation

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Window trim: black

Taillights: LED

Automatic hazard warning lights

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Multi-function remote: illuminated entry

Navigation system: hard drive

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Driver assistance app: roadside assistance

Real time traffic

Interior accents: aluminum

Assist handle: front

Humidity/dewpoint sensors

Drive mode selector

Rearview monitor: in dash

Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated

Battery: maintenance-free

Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27

Hill ascent assist

Electronic parking brake: auto off

Cargo cover: hard

Axle ratio: 3.75

Rear spoiler: roofline

Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps

Impact sensor: door unlock

Steering ratio: 15.4

Rear struts

Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse

Courtesy lights: console

Power door locks: auto-locking

Wheel spokes: 5

Spare tire kit

Armrests: rear center with cupholders

Grille color: silver

Shift knob trim: aluminum

Infotainment: InControl

Trip odometer: 2

Center console trim: aluminum

Front brake diameter: 12.8

Phone: voice operated

Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration

Dash trim: leatherette

Door trim: leatherette

Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting

Window defogger: rear

Watts: 80

Rear brake diameter: 12.5

Infotainment screen size: 8 in.

Smart device app function: horn/light operation

Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.