Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Land Rover Evoque

SE, NAV, PANO, PUSH BUTTON, HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Evoque

SE, NAV, PANO, PUSH BUTTON, HEATED SEATS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 4435575
  2. 4435575
  3. 4435575
  4. 4435575
  5. 4435575
  6. 4435575
  7. 4435575
  8. 4435575
  9. 4435575
  10. 4435575
  11. 4435575
Contact Seller

$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,844KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4435575
  • Stock #: PC5209
  • VIN: SALVP2RX4JH268879
Exterior Colour
Fuji White
Interior Colour
Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
SE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PUSH BUTTON START | HEATED SEATS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2018 Range Rover Evoque is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. It features a powerful 240HP turbocharged inline-4 engine mated to a smooth Automatic Transmission. Featured in white exterior finish and black leather interior. Featuring a voice-command Navigation system, Backup Camera and Panoramic Sunroof. Winter will be a breeze with included options like Heated front seats and heated windshield. Buy in comfort knowing the history of this car as it is a clean Carfax, Ontario Vehicle







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Rear fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Battery Saver
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Braking Assist
  • Roll Stability Control
  • trailer stability control
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Multi-function display
  • Auto Start/Stop
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Knee airbags: driver
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Center differential: mechanical
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Total speakers: 8
  • Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • Power windows: remotely operated
  • Parking sensors: front
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Footwell lights
  • Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
  • Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Antenna type: element
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Emergency braking preparation
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Window trim: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Automatic hazard warning lights
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
  • Navigation system: hard drive
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
  • Real time traffic
  • Interior accents: aluminum
  • Assist handle: front
  • Humidity/dewpoint sensors
  • Drive mode selector
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
  • Battery: maintenance-free
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27
  • Hill ascent assist
  • Electronic parking brake: auto off
  • Cargo cover: hard
  • Axle ratio: 3.75
  • Rear spoiler: roofline
  • Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
  • Impact sensor: door unlock
  • Steering ratio: 15.4
  • Rear struts
  • Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
  • Courtesy lights: console
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Wheel spokes: 5
  • Spare tire kit
  • Armrests: rear center with cupholders
  • Grille color: silver
  • Shift knob trim: aluminum
  • Infotainment: InControl
  • Trip odometer: 2
  • Center console trim: aluminum
  • Front brake diameter: 12.8
  • Phone: voice operated
  • Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
  • Dash trim: leatherette
  • Door trim: leatherette
  • Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Watts: 80
  • Rear brake diameter: 12.5
  • Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
  • Smart device app function: horn/light operation
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 64,710 KM
$33,800 + tax & lic
2013 Honda CVT SPORT...
 107,000 KM
$13,800 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover HSE,...
 72,676 KM
$27,800 + tax & lic
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Send A Message