2018 Land Rover Evoque

2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SE | 2.0 LITER TURBO I4 | 237 HORSEPOWER | AWD | PUSH TO START | PADDLE SHIFTER | DYNAMIC STABILITY CONTROL | FRONT AND REAR PARKING AID | AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHT | HEATED MIRRRORS | RAIN SENSING WIPERS | AUTO DIM MIRROR | ACTIVE DRIVELINE | ADAPTIVE DYNAMICS | ALL TERRAIN PROGRESS CONTROL | HILL DESCENT | HILL START ASSIST | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The Evoque SE is still one of the most luxurious crossover segment SUVs that you can get on the market right now. It features a small and powerful 237 Horsepower 2.0 liter turbocharged inline-4 engine mated to a smooth Automatic Transmission and world-renowned AWD system. Brilliant White exterior with matching Black interior looks great.
The 2018 evoque also comes with a huge skyview Panoramic Glass Roof allow you to command the road. Heated Seats, Leather, Air Conditioning, Keyless Start, Keyless Access, Bluetooth/USB connectivity, HomeLink, and a power tailgate are also included. For families it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
