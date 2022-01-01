2018 Land Rover Evoque

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 9 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8081203

8081203 Stock #: PC7776

PC7776 VIN: SALVP2RX3JH298696

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fuji White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7776

Mileage 77,989 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Ambient Lighting Air filtration Drive mode selector Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Privacy Glass Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Media / Nav / Comm Phone Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Puddle Lamps Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist Lumbar 12 trailer stability control door pockets Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM range Rear Brake Type: Disc power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Parking sensors: front Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Camera system: rearview Antenna type: element Floor material: carpet Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Navigation system: hard drive Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Battery: maintenance-free Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27 Electronic parking brake: auto off Cargo cover: hard Axle ratio: 3.75 Rear spoiler: roofline Impact sensor: door unlock Steering ratio: 15.4 Rear struts Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Courtesy lights: console Power door locks: auto-locking Wheel spokes: 5 Spare tire kit Armrests: rear center with cupholders Grille color: silver Shift knob trim: aluminum Infotainment: InControl Center console trim: aluminum Front brake diameter: 12.8 Phone: voice operated variable intermittent halogen Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting Window defogger: rear Watts: 80 Rear brake diameter: 12.5 door Infotainment screen size: 8 in. LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in. Hill Descent Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone multi-function fuel cut-off reclining lock operation maintenance status rear folding maintenance due wiper activated voice operated 12V front speed sensitive safety reverse with washer with read function Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.