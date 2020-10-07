2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Hill Descent Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock Heated Windshield Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Trip Computer Exterior Trailer Hitch TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Suspension Air Suspension Comfort Heated Steering Wheel HEATED Cargo Area Light Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security security approach lamps

Additional Features Rear Split 3 Wood Navigation HEAD-UP DISPLAY MP3 Playback 2 LEATHER Ride Control Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL SURROUND SOUND Trunk release PERIMETER ALARM Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER coolant POWER SUNSHADE driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB 24 Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Roll Stability Control one-touch open/close trailer stability control Active suspension door pockets Silver engine oil Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Trailer Wiring range power folding Lane Keeping Assist Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front headrests: power adjustable Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Rear air conditioning zones: dual Center console trim: alloy Door trim: alloy Easy entry: power steering wheel Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Dash trim: leather Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Subwoofer: 1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Locking differential: center Tow hooks: front Rear seat: heated Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Video system: DVD player Side mirrors: auto-dimming Rear seat power adjustments: lumbar Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Multi-function remote: illuminated entry Navigation system: hard drive Heated windshield wiper rests Rear audio: separate Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Real time traffic Side door type: soft close Spare tire size: full-size Front brake diameter: 15.0 Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Wifi: hotspot Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Rear brake diameter: 14.4 Battery: maintenance-free Hill ascent assist Premium brand: Meridian Electronic parking brake: auto off Cargo cover: hard Rear spoiler: roofline Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Impact sensor: door unlock Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Digital Sound Processing Floor mat material: premium carpet 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo Rear seat folding: flat Laminated glass: acoustic Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0 Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Driver seat: cooled Passenger seat: cooled Sunshade: power side window Shift knob trim: aluminum Grille color: black surround Infotainment: InControl Solar-tinted glass: front Cross traffic alert: rear Battery rating: 800 CCA In-Dash CD: DVD audio Remote control: audio Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Axle ratio: 3.31 Camera system: surround view Lane deviation sensors Headphones: wireless Headliner trim: Alcantara variable intermittent Integrated Video monitor Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Trailer Backup Assist Rocker panel color: black Watts: 1700 Video monitor location: dual rear Passenger Seat Upholstery: semi-aniline leather Customizable instrument cluster Smart device app function: horn/light operation Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Infotainment screen size: 10 in. Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation mast rear folding 12V front and rear maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt voice operated sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive safety reverse with washer Active parking system: semi-automatic vehicle location cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking remotely operated Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting illuminated scuff plate independently controlled split liftgate Total speakers: 28 Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration video Video monitor size: 10 in. auxiliary HDMI input auxiliary audio/video input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

