Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

47,480 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Range Rover

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Autobiography LWB, 510HP, SUPERCHARGED, NAV, PANO

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Autobiography LWB, 510HP, SUPERCHARGED, NAV, PANO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

47,480KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6114732
  • Stock #: PC6339
  • VIN: SALGV5RE1JA502385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Pimento w/Cirrus Headlining and Ebony/Pimento IP
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6339
  • Mileage 47,480 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER | LONG WHEELBASE | SUPERCHARGED | AUTOBIOGRAPHY | AWD | 510HP V8 | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | CAMERA | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | REAR ENTERTAINEMENT | REAR HEATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | BLUETOOTH | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







This 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged Long Wheel Base is the perfect blend of style, comfort,

and versatility; a perfect fit for adventurous individuals, executives, and families. The vehicle

features a powerful supercharged V8 engine producing 510HP, mated to a world-renowned 4WD system,

and Smooth Automatic Transmission. Its Sleek Black Exterior paint creates an aggressive look with

sporty red leather interior to give a luxurious feel. We know safety is your greatest priority,

so this Range Rover is equipped with Lane Departure Warning, Pedestrian Warning, Blind Spot Assistance,

and Reverse Traffic Detection.







It is equipped with Voice-Command Navigation System, Blindspot Assist, Reverse Camera, Parking Sensors

and Park Assist for on-road guidance. Ride-Height Adjustable Suspension allow you to command the road.

You and your passengers will absolutely love the Panoramic Sunroof, providing a skyview to enjoy all

four seasons. Other convenient features include the Heated Front and Rear Seats, Ventilated Front

Seats, 4-Zone Climate Control, Power/Memory Seats, Fully Digital Instrument Cluster, Dynamic Terrain

Control, Power Trunk, the Heated Windshield, and many more! Buy with confidence as this is a Clean

Carfax and







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
Heated Windshield
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
Trailer Hitch
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Air Suspension
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
security approach lamps
Rear
Split
3
Wood
Navigation
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
MP3 Playback
2
LEATHER
Ride Control
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
POWER SUNSHADE
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
24
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Roll Stability Control
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
Active suspension
door pockets
Silver
engine oil
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Trailer Wiring
range
power folding
Lane Keeping Assist
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front headrests: power adjustable
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Center console trim: alloy
Door trim: alloy
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Locking differential: center
Tow hooks: front
Rear seat: heated
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Video system: DVD player
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Rear seat power adjustments: lumbar
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Navigation system: hard drive
Heated windshield wiper rests
Rear audio: separate
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Real time traffic
Side door type: soft close
Spare tire size: full-size
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Wifi: hotspot
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Battery: maintenance-free
Hill ascent assist
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Digital Sound Processing
Floor mat material: premium carpet
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Rear seat folding: flat
Laminated glass: acoustic
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Driver seat: cooled
Passenger seat: cooled
Sunshade: power side window
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Grille color: black surround
Infotainment: InControl
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
Battery rating: 800 CCA
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Remote control: audio
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Axle ratio: 3.31
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Headphones: wireless
Headliner trim: Alcantara
variable intermittent
Integrated
Video monitor
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Trailer Backup Assist
Rocker panel color: black
Watts: 1700
Video monitor location: dual rear
Passenger Seat
Upholstery: semi-aniline leather
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
mast
rear folding
12V front and rear
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
Active parking system: semi-automatic
vehicle location
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
remotely operated
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
illuminated scuff plate
independently controlled
split liftgate
Total speakers: 28
Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration
video
Video monitor size: 10 in.
auxiliary HDMI input
auxiliary audio/video input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 71,793 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 180,084 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic Si,...
 227,670 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory