2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SUPERCHARGED | 7 PASSENGER | DYNAMIC PACKAGE | BLACK OUT PACKAGE | 518 HP V8 | NAVIGATION | REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT | HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 21-INCH WHEELS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED REAR SEATS | LEATHER INTERIOR TRIM | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHCILE | CLEAN CARFAX
Land Rover bran has carried practicality and luxury through the years and this Range. This 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. It features a powerful Supercharged V8 engine, making a massive 518 Horsepower mated to a world-renowned 4WD system. The black exterior finish with the Blackout Package looks great. The Black trim elements and the large alloy wheels look great. The interior is wrapped Blue Leather. As an added extra, this Range Rover sport comes in the 7-Passanger option which means there are 2 extra seats in the back. This model also comes with Rear Seat Entertainment, there are 2 monitors in the headrests of front seats.
Its Voice-Command Navigation system, Reverse Camera, and ride-height adjustable suspension allow you to command the road and have perfect road mobility on pavement and also off-road. Enjoy Heated Front and Back Seats and a Heated Steering Wheel in the cold Canadian Weather while at the same time enjoying Premium Meridian Sound system with Bluetooth Connectivity. Other convenient features include a Keyless Start, Rain Sensing Wipers, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth and USB Connectivity, Power Folding Mirrors, and a Power Tailgate.
For families, it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system. Off-road technology features include: All Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Gradient Release Control, Terrain Response, and Hill Descent assist.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699.
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate.
