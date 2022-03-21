Menu
2018 Land Rover Range Rover

28,942 KM

Details Description Features

$123,800

+ tax & licensing
$123,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SVR, 575HP, SUPERCHARGED V8, SVR CARBON FIBRE PKG

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SVR, 575HP, SUPERCHARGED V8, SVR CARBON FIBRE PKG

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$123,800

+ taxes & licensing

28,942KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8820806
  • Stock #: PC8433
  • VIN: SALWZ2SE0JA806493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Cirrus w/Cirrus Headlining
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8433
  • Mileage 28,942 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SVR | SUPERCHARGED 5.0L V8 | 575HP | SVR CARBON FIBRE PACKAGE WITH EXPOSED CARBON FIBRE HOOD | CARBON FIBRE EXTERIOR TRIM | CARBON FIBRE MIRROR COVERS | CARBON FIBRE FENDER VENTS | UNIQUE SVR SPOILER | UNIQUE SVR FRONT AND REAR BUMPERS | BLACK CONTRAST SLIDING PANORAMIC ROOF | 22 5 SPLIT-SPOKE STYLE 5083 WHEELS | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | PREMIUM LED HEADLIGHTS | SIGNATURE DRL | AUTO HIGH BEAM ASSIST | SVR HEATED FRONT AND REAR PERFORMANCE SEATS | SVR BRANDED HEATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING | BRIGHT METAL PEDALS | POWERED GESTURE TAILGATE | THREE-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | KEYLESS ENTRY | GARAGE DOOR OPENER | 19-SPEAKER MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | SRIUSXM | HD RADIO | SURROUND CAMERA SYSTEM | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | DRIVER CONDITION MONITOR | 360 PARKING AID CAMERAS | CLEAR EXIT MONITOR | REAR TRAFFIC MONITOR | TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION | SVR DYNAMIC RESPONSE LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX







Designed and engineered by Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) the Land Rover Center of Excellence for bespoke commissions, luxury editions and performance models the Range Rover Sport SVR is Land Rovers fastest and most capable performance SUV ever. With a bold, assertive design and an even more exhilarating performance, the SVR stirs the emotions like no other Land Rover.







The 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR unleashes 575 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque out of its monstrous Supercharged 5.0-litre V8. The SVR is one of the meanest and most powerful SUVs around, and being a Land Rover, you know its not just fast, but also luxurious, and features high quality craftsmanship in abundance. The Range Rover Sport SVR is the pinnacle of high-performance SUVs.







This Range Rover Sport SVR features a Narvik Black exterior finish with the SVR Carbon Fibre Package with Exposed Carbon Fibre hood. The Carbon Fibre Package also adds Gloss finish Carbon Fibre lower bumper intake surrounds, main grille surround, fender vent surrounds, mirror covers and tailgate finisher. This SVR sits on 22 5 Split-spoke Style 5083 wheels in Gloss Black and Red SVR Brake Calipers. Inside, it features Lightweight Range Rover Sport SVR Performance Seats in Ebony Black Windsor leather with Diamond Cut perforation styling. The interior also features Gloss Extended Carbon Fibre trim finisher and White contrast stitching throughout. A truly special interior.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growi

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Air Suspension
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
Split
3
2
16
LEATHER
Ride Control
STEERING WHEEL
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
PERFORMANCE
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Trailer Wiring
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Spare wheel type: alloy
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Locking differential: center
Tow hooks: front
Rear seat: heated
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Wheels: polished alloy
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Wifi: hotspot
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Premium brand: Meridian
Watts: 825
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Digital Sound Processing
Floor mat material: premium carpet
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Rear seat folding: flat
Laminated glass: acoustic
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Total speakers: 18
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Axle ratio: 3.31
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: body-color
Exhaust: integrated
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in.
Hill Descent
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
vehicle location
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
remotely operated
infrared-reflecting
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
independently controlled
black surround
quad tip
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

