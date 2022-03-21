$123,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2018 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport SVR, 575HP, SUPERCHARGED V8, SVR CARBON FIBRE PKG
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$123,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8820806
- Stock #: PC8433
- VIN: SALWZ2SE0JA806493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony/Cirrus w/Cirrus Headlining
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8433
- Mileage 28,942 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SVR | SUPERCHARGED 5.0L V8 | 575HP | SVR CARBON FIBRE PACKAGE WITH EXPOSED CARBON FIBRE HOOD | CARBON FIBRE EXTERIOR TRIM | CARBON FIBRE MIRROR COVERS | CARBON FIBRE FENDER VENTS | UNIQUE SVR SPOILER | UNIQUE SVR FRONT AND REAR BUMPERS | BLACK CONTRAST SLIDING PANORAMIC ROOF | 22 5 SPLIT-SPOKE STYLE 5083 WHEELS | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | PREMIUM LED HEADLIGHTS | SIGNATURE DRL | AUTO HIGH BEAM ASSIST | SVR HEATED FRONT AND REAR PERFORMANCE SEATS | SVR BRANDED HEATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING | BRIGHT METAL PEDALS | POWERED GESTURE TAILGATE | THREE-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | KEYLESS ENTRY | GARAGE DOOR OPENER | 19-SPEAKER MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | SRIUSXM | HD RADIO | SURROUND CAMERA SYSTEM | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | DRIVER CONDITION MONITOR | 360 PARKING AID CAMERAS | CLEAR EXIT MONITOR | REAR TRAFFIC MONITOR | TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION | SVR DYNAMIC RESPONSE LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX
Designed and engineered by Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) the Land Rover Center of Excellence for bespoke commissions, luxury editions and performance models the Range Rover Sport SVR is Land Rovers fastest and most capable performance SUV ever. With a bold, assertive design and an even more exhilarating performance, the SVR stirs the emotions like no other Land Rover.
The 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR unleashes 575 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque out of its monstrous Supercharged 5.0-litre V8. The SVR is one of the meanest and most powerful SUVs around, and being a Land Rover, you know its not just fast, but also luxurious, and features high quality craftsmanship in abundance. The Range Rover Sport SVR is the pinnacle of high-performance SUVs.
This Range Rover Sport SVR features a Narvik Black exterior finish with the SVR Carbon Fibre Package with Exposed Carbon Fibre hood. The Carbon Fibre Package also adds Gloss finish Carbon Fibre lower bumper intake surrounds, main grille surround, fender vent surrounds, mirror covers and tailgate finisher. This SVR sits on 22 5 Split-spoke Style 5083 wheels in Gloss Black and Red SVR Brake Calipers. Inside, it features Lightweight Range Rover Sport SVR Performance Seats in Ebony Black Windsor leather with Diamond Cut perforation styling. The interior also features Gloss Extended Carbon Fibre trim finisher and White contrast stitching throughout. A truly special interior.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growi
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.