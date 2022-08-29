$94,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport Autobiography Dynamic, BLACK PACK, NAV, MERIDIAN
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- VIN: SALWV2RE3JA808546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,942 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC | 518HP V8 | NAVIGATION | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | MASSAGE SEATS | HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED REAR SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | 22" STYLE 9012 WHEELS | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | 360 CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION | BLUETOOTH | LANE KEEP ASSIST | POWER TAILGATE | DRIVER CONDITION MONITOR | PREMIUM LED HEADLIGHTS | SIGNATURE DRL | FRONT FOG LIGHTS | THREE-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
This 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. The Range Rover brand has brought the Luxury and Performance while still keeping the Land Rover famous off-road capability. With the different terrain modes, you will be able to choose which one fits the conditions you are in. It features a powerful Supercharged V8 engine, making a massive 518 horsepower, mated to a world-renowned AWD system.
This Range Rover Sport features a Fuji White exterior finish with a Black Contrast roof, Black Exterior Package, 22 Style 9012 wheels in Gloss Black, Premium LED Lights with Signature DRL, Front Fog Lights and more. Inside it features an Ebony/Pimento leather interior with Aluminum/Grand Black veneer trim throughout, Semi-Aniline leather seats, 22-way Heated and Cooled Memory front seats, Morzine headlining, Heated leather Steering Wheel, Configurable Interior Ambient Lighting, Premium Carpet Mats, Bright Metal Pedals, Satin Chrome Gearshift Paddles and much more.
The Autobiography package adds a Head-Up Display, Massage Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Parallel Park Assist, Camera, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Meridian Surround Sound System, Traffic Sign Recognition (uses the forward-facing camera to read speed limit), 360-degree Parking Aid, Reverse Traffic Detection (warn you about potential collision during reversing), Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Terrain Response 2 (monitor driving conditions and automatically optimize drivability and traction), Dynamic Response (improves vehicle handling), Sliding Panoramic Roof, Towing Receiver and InControl Wi-Fi and Soft Close Doors and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
