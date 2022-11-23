$66,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HSE Td6, TURBODIESEL, NAV, PANO, MERIDIAN, HUD
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$66,800
- Listing ID: 9368434
- Stock #: PC8893
- VIN: SALWR2RK0JA182612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,076 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE TD6 | 254HP | TURBODIESEL V6 | AWD | NAVIGATION | HEADS-UP DISPLAY | TERRAIN RESPONSE | MEMORY SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | 8" TOUCH SCREEN | LAND ROVER INCONTROL | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 21'' STYLE 507 WHEELS | MEMORY SEATS | BLUETOOTH | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION
This 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. The Range Rover brand has brought Luxury and Performance while keeping Land Rover's famous off-road capability. With the different terrain modes, you will be able to choose which one fits the conditions you are in.
This Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 features a Turbocharged Diesel engine, making 254 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque, mated to a world-renowned AWD system.
This Range Rover Sport comes in a Narvik Black exterior finish with a Premium Ebony leather interior, 21" Black and Machine finish "Style 507" wheels. Its Voice-Command Navigation system, Rearview Camera, and ride-height adjustable suspension allow you to command the road and have perfect road mobility on pavement and off-road.
Enjoy Heated Seats and a Premium Meridian Sound system with Bluetooth Connectivity. Other convenient features include Keyless Start, Rain Sensing Wipers, Heads-Up Display, Satellite Radio Bluetooth and USB Connectivity, Power Folding Mirrors, and a Power Tailgate. For families, it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system in addition to the Road Technology Control.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Vehicle Features
