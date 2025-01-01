$38,888+ taxes & licensing
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
HSE Dynamic*Clean Carfax*
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
$38,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Prepare to experience luxury and performance like never before in this stunning 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This sleek black SUV, boasting a pristine white interior, is ready to elevate your driving experience. With only 97,000km on the odometer, this meticulously maintained Range Rover Sport is the perfect blend of sophistication and capability, designed to turn heads wherever you go. This SUV isn't just about getting from point A to point B, it's about making a statement.
This exceptional vehicle is packed with features designed for both comfort and adventure. The HSE Dynamic trim adds a sporty edge to the already iconic Range Rover Sport design. This is a rare find with a Clean Carfax report, ensuring peace of mind. You'll be able to conquer any terrain in style with its powerful 4-wheel drive system and smooth automatic transmission, and the generous interior space means everyone travels in comfort.
Here are a few of the features that will make you fall in love:
- Commanding Presence: Turn heads with the bold black exterior and iconic Range Rover Sport design.
- Luxurious Interior: Sink into the premium white leather interior and experience unparalleled comfort.
- Dynamic Performance: Enjoy the thrill of the road with the HSE Dynamic's performance-tuned features.
- Go-Anywhere Capability: Confidently tackle any adventure with the robust 4-wheel drive system.
- Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the latest in-vehicle technology.
$38888 + hst & lic.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
416-841-7058