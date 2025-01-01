Menu
<p>Prepare to experience luxury and performance like never before in this stunning 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This sleek black SUV, boasting a pristine white interior, is ready to elevate your driving experience. With only 97,000km on the odometer, this meticulously maintained Range Rover Sport is the perfect blend of sophistication and capability, designed to turn heads wherever you go. This SUV isnt just about getting from point A to point B, its about making a statement.</p><p>This exceptional vehicle is packed with features designed for both comfort and adventure. The HSE Dynamic trim adds a sporty edge to the already iconic Range Rover Sport design. This is a rare find with a <em>Clean Carfax</em> report, ensuring peace of mind. Youll be able to conquer any terrain in style with its powerful 4-wheel drive system and smooth automatic transmission, and the generous interior space means everyone travels in comfort.</p><p>Here are a few of the features that will make you fall in love:</p><ul><li><strong>Commanding Presence:</strong> Turn heads with the bold black exterior and iconic Range Rover Sport design.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Interior:</strong> Sink into the premium white leather interior and experience unparalleled comfort.</li><li><strong>Dynamic Performance:</strong> Enjoy the thrill of the road with the HSE Dynamics performance-tuned features.</li><li><strong>Go-Anywhere Capability:</strong> Confidently tackle any adventure with the robust 4-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Cutting-Edge Technology:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with the latest in-vehicle technology.</li></ul><p> </p><p>$38888 + hst & lic.</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Used
97,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALWV2SV6JA402576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

