Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

61,194 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P380 R-DYNAMIC HSE, 380HP, 360CAM, LANEKEEP ASSIST

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P380 R-DYNAMIC HSE, 380HP, 360CAM, LANEKEEP ASSIST

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
61,194KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10536828
  • Stock #: PC9793
  • VIN: SALYM2RV6JA758334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Corris Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Vintage Tan/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9793
  • Mileage 61,194 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR | P380 R-DYNAMIC HSE | 380HP | 3.0L V6 SUPERCHARGED | 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC | AUTOMATIC PARKING | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | HANDS FREE LIFTGATE | LEATHER SEATS | BACK UP CAMERA | CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT | LANE DEPATURE WARNING | LANE KEEPING ASSIST | STABILITY CONTROL | BRAKE ASSIST | 360 CAMERA | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |







The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P380 R-Dynamic HSE represents the pinnacle of luxury and performance in the midsize SUV segment. This SUV seamlessly blends modern design with the legendary off-road capabilities Land Rover is known for. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine, generating an impressive 380 horsepower. This powerplant allows the Velar to accelerate effortlessly and provides ample muscle for both on-road and off-road adventures.







The exterior design is a true masterpiece, with clean lines and a modern, sophisticated aesthetic. The Velar's sleek profile, flush door handles, and signature Range Rover grille create an alluring blend of style and practicality. Additionally, the vehicle's air suspension system ensures a smooth and comfortable ride, both on and off the pavement.







With its combination of opulent comfort, cutting-edge technology, and Land Rover's renowned off-road prowess, the 2018 Range Rover Velar P380 R-Dynamic HSE is a remarkable luxury SUV that sets a new standard for the segment, making it an excellent choice for those who desire a perfect blend of style and substance.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.73

Additional Features

SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Total speakers: 16
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Watts: 825
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Wheel spokes: 10
Mirror color: black
Rear bumper color: black
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Cross traffic alert: rear
Rear brake diameter: 12.8
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
Center console trim: simulated alloy
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Body side moldings: black
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Hard drive: 10GB
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment Screen Size: 10 in. (dual)
Rear seat power adjustments: reclining
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Tow hooks: front / rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Door trim: aluminum / leather
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 20
Front headrests: power adjustable / 2
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 20
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent / hill descent
Laminated glass: acoustic / infrared-reflecting
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / variable intermittent / with washer
Driver seat: cooled / heated / massaging
Passenger seat: cooled / heated / massaging
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / tilt/slide
Antenna type: element / mast

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2017 Porsche 911 TUR...
 65,888 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz C...
 57,556 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 BMW 2-Series 23...
 20,947 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory