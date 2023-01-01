$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P380 R-DYNAMIC HSE, 380HP, 360CAM, LANEKEEP ASSIST
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10536828
- Stock #: PC9793
- VIN: SALYM2RV6JA758334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Corris Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Vintage Tan/Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9793
- Mileage 61,194 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR | P380 R-DYNAMIC HSE | 380HP | 3.0L V6 SUPERCHARGED | 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC | AUTOMATIC PARKING | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | HANDS FREE LIFTGATE | LEATHER SEATS | BACK UP CAMERA | CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT | LANE DEPATURE WARNING | LANE KEEPING ASSIST | STABILITY CONTROL | BRAKE ASSIST | 360 CAMERA | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |
The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P380 R-Dynamic HSE represents the pinnacle of luxury and performance in the midsize SUV segment. This SUV seamlessly blends modern design with the legendary off-road capabilities Land Rover is known for. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine, generating an impressive 380 horsepower. This powerplant allows the Velar to accelerate effortlessly and provides ample muscle for both on-road and off-road adventures.
The exterior design is a true masterpiece, with clean lines and a modern, sophisticated aesthetic. The Velar's sleek profile, flush door handles, and signature Range Rover grille create an alluring blend of style and practicality. Additionally, the vehicle's air suspension system ensures a smooth and comfortable ride, both on and off the pavement.
With its combination of opulent comfort, cutting-edge technology, and Land Rover's renowned off-road prowess, the 2018 Range Rover Velar P380 R-Dynamic HSE is a remarkable luxury SUV that sets a new standard for the segment, making it an excellent choice for those who desire a perfect blend of style and substance.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Suspension
Convenience
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.