2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Corris Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Vintage Tan/Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9793

Mileage 61,194 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Roll Stability Control Lane Keeping Assist Interior Trip Odometer Compass Adaptive Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Air filtration Drive mode selector Suspension Air Suspension Convenience Clock External temperature display Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.73 Additional Features SURROUND SOUND digital odometer Radio data system Braking Assist trailer stability control Active suspension speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Headlight cleaners Cornering brake control Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Floor mat material: carpet Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Rear seat folding: split Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Child seat anchors: LATCH system Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Easy entry: power steering wheel Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Dash trim: leather Footwell lights Subwoofer: 1 Front brake diameter: 13.8 Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front shock type: monotube Rear shock type: monotube Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Total speakers: 16 Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Daytime running lights: LED Humidity/dewpoint sensors Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5 Battery: maintenance-free Premium brand: Meridian Watts: 825 Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Digital Sound Processing Wheel spokes: 10 Mirror color: black Rear bumper color: black Door sill trim: scuff plate Interior accents: metallic-tone Shift knob trim: aluminum Infotainment: InControl Cross traffic alert: rear Rear brake diameter: 12.8 Foot pedal trim: alloy Lane deviation sensors Phone: voice operated Center console trim: simulated alloy Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Body side moldings: black Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Rocker panel color: black Hard drive: 10GB Customizable instrument cluster Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Infotainment Screen Size: 10 in. (dual) Rear seat power adjustments: reclining Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic Active parking system: semi-automatic Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Exhaust tip color: stainless steel Wi-Fi: hotspot Wheels: painted aluminum alloy Side curtain airbags: front / rear Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated Floor mats: front / rear Assist handle: front / rear Cupholders: front / rear Fuel economy display: MPG / range Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack Crumple zones: front / rear Reading lights: front / rear Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking Parking sensors: front / rear Rear headrests: adjustable / 3 Tow hooks: front / rear Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt Door trim: aluminum / leather Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 20 Front headrests: power adjustable / 2 Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 20 Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer Off-road driving assist: hill ascent / hill descent Laminated glass: acoustic / infrared-reflecting Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / variable intermittent / with washer Driver seat: cooled / heated / massaging Passenger seat: cooled / heated / massaging Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / tilt/slide Antenna type: element / mast

