2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

8,299 KM

Details Description Features

$75,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

P380 R-Dynamic HSE, 380 HP, BLACK EXTERIOR PKG, a

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

$75,800

+ taxes & licensing

8,299KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8046991
  • Stock #: PC7748
  • VIN: SALYM2RVXJA704941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour ACORN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7748
  • Mileage 8,299 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR | P380 | R-DYNAMIC | HSE | AWD | 3.0 LITRE SUPERCHARGED V6 | 380 HP | DRIVE PRO PACKAGE | PARK PRO PACKAGE | BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | MEMORY SEATS | VENTED HEATED FRONT SEATS | EXTENDED WINDSOR LEATHER | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEADS UP DISPLAY | ADAPTIVE DYNAMICS | HILL LAUNCH ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | AIR SUSPENSIONS | PUSH TO START | KEYLESS | PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







Land Rover's latest addition to its Range Rover lineup is a stylish and functional compact luxury SUV, the Range Rover Velar. With its 380-hp supercharged gasoline V-6 and eight-speed automatic transmission allow it to hit 0-60 in 5.7 seconds! Modern and well appointed, the cabin is assembled from high-quality materials combined and executed in novel ways. InControl Touch Pro Duo. The system banishes nearly every major physical button in the cabin save for the headlight switch, the transmissions rotary-knob gear selector, and the window switches. The two glossy 10-inch touchscreens, which are augmented by the Velars standard digital gauge cluster, look incredible.







The Velar R-Dynamic HSE comes with a 380-hp, 332-lb-ft 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 mated to an eight-speed automatic; an electronic air suspension; permanent AWD with Eco, Dynamic, Mud/Ruts, Grass/Gravel/Snow, and Sand modes; torque vectoring by braking; dynamic stability control! Along with plenty of extras such as the Drive Pro Package, Park Pro Package, Black Exterior package this beautiful 2018 Velar comes in a White Exterior and Brown Leather interior.









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Air Suspension
Phone
Clock
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 3.73
Rear
3
20
2
LEATHER
Ride Control
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
Active suspension
door pockets
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front headrests: power adjustable
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Subwoofer: 1
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Antenna type: element
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Total speakers: 16
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Watts: 825
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Digital Sound Processing
Courtesy lights: console
Wheel spokes: 10
Laminated glass: acoustic
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Rear bumper color: black
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Driver seat: cooled
Passenger seat: cooled
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Cross traffic alert: rear
Rear brake diameter: 12.8
Wheels: painted alloy
Door trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
Center console trim: simulated alloy
variable intermittent
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Body side moldings: black
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Hard drive: 10GB
door
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Hill Descent
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment Screen Size: 10 in. (dual)
Rear seat power adjustments: reclining
Power Panoramic
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
Active parking system: semi-automatic
massaging
with read function
vehicle location
12V rear
auto-locking
infrared-reflecting
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
front pedestrian
Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

