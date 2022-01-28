$68,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P380 S, AWD,380HP,PANO,HEATED/COOLED SEATS
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$68,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8241909
- Stock #: PC7837
- VIN: SALYB2RV7JA757814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Dapple Grey/Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC7837
- Mileage 65,299 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR P380 S | 380HP | AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PARK PKG | DRIVE PKG | FRONT AND BACK POWER SEATS | VOICE COMMAND | LANE KEEP ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | PUSH TO START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND | BLIND-SPOT ASSIST | PARKING SENSORS | PREMIUM BLACK EXTERIOR PKG | PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR | AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Land Rover's latest addition to its Range Rover lineup is a stylish and functional compact luxury SUV, the Range Rover Velar. With its 380-hp supercharged gasoline V-6 and eight-speed automatic transmission allow it to hit 0-60 in 5.7 seconds! Modern and well appointed, the cabin is assembled from high-quality materials combined and executed in novel ways. InControl Touch Pro Duo. The system banishes nearly every major physical button in the cabin save for the headlight switch, the transmissions rotary-knob gear selector, and the window switches. Visually, this is a coup. The two glossy 10-inch touchscreens, which are augmented by the Velars standard digital gauge cluster, look incredible.
This Velar comes in a white exterior colour and luxurious beige & black leather interior. Also comes with a premium exterior package, black contrast roof, park package, drive package, and many more. Standard safety features include autonomous emergency braking, rearview camera, lane departure warning, driver condition monitor, reverse traffic detection, traffic-sign recognition, and an adaptive speed limiter.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.