2018 Lexus 350L, 7 PASS, LONG WHEELBASE, NAV,CAM, ALL OPTIONS

350L | 7 PASSENGER | LONG WHEELBASE | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | ALL OPTIONS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL















The Lexus RX350 is the perfect vehicle for adventure! Powered by a potent 295HP V6 engine, confidence-inspiring All-Wheel-Drive System and a smooth 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters. Get to your destination on time and safely with Lexus' onboard reliable Navigation. With the 7 Passenger, Long Wheelbase option you can fit the entire family to any destination. With adaptive cruise control long highway drives will be a breeze!















Safety Traction Control

First Aid Kit

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer Convenience Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front

Electroluminescent instrumentation Comfort Cargo Area Light

Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Battery Saver

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Driver Information System

Braking Assist

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Solar-tinted glass

Radio: AM/FM

Safety brake pedal system

Lane Keeping Assist

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Wheels: alloy

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Rear vents: second row

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Knee airbags: driver

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Antenna type: diversity

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Center console trim: leather

Door trim: leather

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Cargo cover: retractable

One-touch windows: 4

Overhead console: front

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Center differential: mechanical

Exhaust: dual tip

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Rear wiper: intermittent

Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area

Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener

Liftgate window: fixed

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining

Third row headrests: adjustable

Third row seat folding: power

Spare wheel type: steel

Front wipers: rain sensing

Armrests: rear center folding with storage

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Shift knob trim: leather

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Footwell lights

Memorized settings: 3 driver

Camera system: rearview

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Rolling code security: remote

Cruise control: adaptive

Side mirrors: auto-dimming

Floor material: carpet

Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic

Emergency braking preparation

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Total speakers: 9

Power windows: lockout button

Grille color: black

Taillights: LED

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Impact sensor: alert system

Phone: hands free

Multi-function remote: illuminated entry

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Driver assistance app: roadside assistance

Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench

Real time traffic

Assist handle: front

Touch-sensitive controls

Window trim: chrome

Daytime running lights: LED

Emergency locking retractors: front

Upholstery: leather-trimmed

Rear brake diameter: 13.3

Courtesy lights: door

Drive mode selector

Rearview monitor: in dash

Power door locks: anti-lockout

Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated

Battery: maintenance-free

Electronic parking brake: auto off

Rear spoiler: roofline

Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps

Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench

Power windows: safety reverse

Laminated glass: acoustic

Easy entry: manual rear seat

Interior accents: chrome

4WD type: on demand

Headlights: LED

Autonomous braking

Fender lip moldings: black

Storage: accessory hook

Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist

Wheel spokes: 7

Roof rails color: aluminum

Front brake diameter: 12.9

Bumper detail: rear protector

Rear seat: sliding

Steering ratio: 14.8

Infotainment: Enform

Trip odometer: 2

Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7

Front fog lights: LED

Pre-collision warning system: audible warning

Lane deviation sensors

Third row seatbelts: 3-point

Third row air conditioning zones: single

Upholstery accents: perforated

Window defogger: rear

Rocker panel color: black

Third row seat upholstery: leatherette

Axle ratio: 2.28

Third row air conditioning: automatic climate control

Connected in-car apps: weather

Infotainment screen size: 8 in.

Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.

Smart device app function: lock operation

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Navigation app: Scout GPS Link

